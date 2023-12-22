“The only challengers for City” - Gary Neville predicts who will win Premier League as he chooses between Arsenal and Liverpool

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has backed Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. The Englishman believes Mikel Arteta's men are the only side with a realistic prospect of preventing Pep Guardiola's side from defending the English crown.

The 2023-24 Premier League season is currently witnessing an interesting title race, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City all putting up a great fight. The Cityzens, who won the title last term in their treble-winning campaign, are determined to defend it and claim their sixth triumph in seven years.

However, Gary Neville doesn't think Pep Guardiola's side will be able to get the job done this time as he expects post-treble-winning stress to come in their way. Instead, the Manchester United legend backs Arsenal to come out on top come the end of the season.

“I’ve said Arsenal are going to win the league because I’m banking on those little bits of injuries you get post-treble, that post-treble complacency and drop-off, and I’m banking on Arsenal keeping their main players fit,” he said on Sky Sports.

"I do think Arsenal are the only challengers for City, I never bought into the Liverpool thing before [Sunday]. It could happen just because of purely Jurgen Klopp, if they strengthen that midfield in January, but I feel Arsenal are a better team,” the the Englishman added.

It is worth noting that Liverpool and Arsenal will go head-to-head with each other in the Premier League this weekend. The outcome of this game might show us who is more prepared to regain the title from Manchester City.

How have Liverpool and Arsenal fared in the Premier League this season?

It goes without mentioning that the two sides have stood out in the English top flight so far this term. They've been quite consistent with their performances and have both spent considerable time at the table.

Arsenal have recorded 12 victories, three draws and two defeats to their name in 17 Premier League games so far this season, scoring 35 goals and conceding 15 in the process. They currently sit atop the table with 39 points.

Liverpool follow the Gunners directly on the table. Jurgen Klopp's side have bagged 38 points in 17 games so far, having recorded 11 victories, five draws and one defeat to their name, scoring 36 goals and conceding 15.