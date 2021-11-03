“The chances are coming” - Luke Shaw backs ‘top professional’ Van de Beek to come good for Manchester United

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has given his support to teammate Donny Van de Beek. He has backed Van de Beek to take his chances when they come.

The Netherlands international made his first appearance in over a month for the Red Devils on Tuesday. He came on for Bruno Fernandes in the final five minutes of the 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League.

He played a role in Cristiano Ronaldo's equalizing goal and almost scored a late winner for Manchester United.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster RTL after the game, Shaw lent his support to the former Ajax man, saying:

''We understand Donny’s situation. He is a great guy, a very sweet boy. We all love him and he is a top professional. It would not be surprising if he walked disappointed or a little sad once because he is not playing, but he always works hard, trains well and he does it with his head held high. If he continues to behave like this, then I have no doubt, the chances are coming.”

Donny Van de Beek came through the Ajax academy. His performances for the club led to high interest in his services across several top clubs on the continent.

Manchester United ultimately won the race to sign the 24-year-old, paying £40m for his services on a five-year contract in 2020.

He was expected to become a mainstay in midfield in the coming years but things have not gone to plan for him at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not seem to trust the Netherlands international and Van de Beek has made just four Premier League starts in two seasons.

His lack of gametime led to speculation that he would depart Manchester United during the summer. But in a twist of events, Solskjaer reportedly pulled the plug on his loan move.

The Norwegian manager insisted that Van de Beek featured in his plans but events since then have suggested otherwise.

This is far from an ideal situation for a player who only last year was widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the world.

Donny Van de Beek could take a cue from Luke Shaw to turn his Manchester United career around

Luke Shaw has become a key man for Manchester United once more

Luke Shaw arrived at Manchester United as the most expensive British teenager in history, reportedly for £30 million. But a combination of several factors, chiefly fitness issues, saw him lose his place in the starting lineup.

Things got to a head under Jose Mourinho and Luke Shaw practically found himself frozen out of the first-team. He was also regularly called out by the former Manchester United manager, with his professionalism publicly questioned.

Things have, however, taken a turn for the better for Shaw in the last year. He has since reclaimed his place in the Manchester United first-team. He is also a mainstay on the international scene with England.

Donny Van de Beek could take solace from how Luke Shaw turned his Manchester United career around.

It remains to be seen whether Solskjaer will give him the opportunity to show his capability.

