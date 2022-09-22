"The club had its own ideas and I have my own" - Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong explains why he snubbed Manchester United and stayed at Camp Nou 

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has explained why he rejected a move to Manchester United this past summer, as per Mirror.

The Dutchman was Erik ten Hag's No.1 transfer target throughout the summer and there were expectations that he would arrive at Old Trafford.

Manchester United had agreed to a fee with Barcelona for De Jong; all that was required was the player's acceptance to make the move.

However, De Jong stood firm and resisted the transfer as he desired to remain at the Nou Camp.

He has now commented on the speculation that took hold throughout the summer transfer window.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League encounter with Poland on September 21, he said:

"I always wanted to stay at Barcelona and this is why I always remained calm in the summer."

He continued by giving an eye opening explanation on the situation that ensued between himself and Barca:

"I can't give too much details away. But look.. the club has it's own idea's and I have my own idea's too and sometimes this clashes with each other. But at the end of the day things went okay."

De Jong remained at Barca and has been part of Xavi Hernandez's XI this season, making eight appearances and finding the net once.

His past connection with Ten Hag was a key reason as to why the latter was so eager to reunite with the midfielder at Old Trafford.

The pair worked together at Ajax, winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup.

Instead, Ten Hag's side secured the signing of De Jong's El Clasico rival Casemiro from Real Madrid for £60 million.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will recommence their pursuit of De Jong in the future given Ten Hag's determination to sign him.

Manchester United and Barcelona make impressive starts to the season

The Red Devils are impressing without De Jong

Manchester United started the campaign off with two demoralizing defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

However, Ten Hag has overseen an inspired transformation of the side since those setbacks including victories over Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Red Devils currently sit fifth in the table and have won four league games on the bounce.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have made a fine start to the campaign and are second to Real Madrid in the La Liga table.

The Blaugrana have won five of their six league fixtures and new signing Robert Lewandowski has made a brilliant start to life at the Nou Camp with 11 goals.

