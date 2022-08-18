“The current lot really are pathetic” – Manchester United legend claims Red Devils are now worse than last Old Trafford side to get relegated in 1974

Former Manchester United captain Willie Morgan has become the latest former player to tear into the current crop of Old Trafford players.

Erik ten Hag's side have got off to a disastrous start in the Premier League and sit bottom of the table after two humiliating defeats to Brentford and Brighton.

Owusu Bempah Michael ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ @owusutiago Willie Morgan was Man Utd captain when they were relegated last in 1974… this team is WORSE than us and history can be repeated Willie Morgan was Man Utd captain when they were relegated last in 1974… this team is WORSE than us and history can be repeated https://t.co/oMGbaJBoYv

Morgan has branded the current crop of Manchester United players worse than the squad he was part of back in 1974 when the Red Devils were relegated from the top-flight. The retired Scotland defender believes alarm bells will be ringing at Old Trafford, as he told Sun Sport:

“They say no one’s too good to go down and that old adage certainly applies to the current bunch of players.

“The alarm bells have got to be ringing around Old Trafford because we went down and we were a better team than this lot now. We had better players, a togetherness that bonded us and a real camaraderie but still came a cropper.

“We made the mistake of feeling we were too good to go down at first but we got unlucky with injuries and had lots of bad luck. The current lot really are pathetic — they aren’t as good as we were so they’ll be praying that Lady Luck doesn’t turn against them.”

Former Manchester United captain blames Glazer family for club's decline

The 20-time English champions have been on a steady decline since Sir Alex Ferguson left as manager in 2013. Poor recruitment and a lack of investment in facilities, including the stadium, have left supporters furious with the direction the club is going in.

Morgan believes that Glazer's lack of football knowledge is the main reason for Manchester United's decline, as he added:

“The club is drifting dangerously in the wrong direction and that’s got to be down to the owners and the people they appoint to the top positions. The Glazers are clearly only in it for the money unlike the City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle owners who are in it for the power and the glory.

"They might be happy that the club keeps churning out dollars for them but they keep getting big decisions wrong and that’s means they keep appointing the wrong people to key jobs.

“The Glazers clearly know nothing about football. If they weren’t clueless why else would the club get rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and bring in the interim Ralf Rangnick. And then they make matters worse by hiring someone who seems more like a below-average school teacher than a football manager."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



"They [the Glazers] would want something around £5bn"



Sky Sports' "Man Utd's shares have gone up this week - that values the club at £2bn""They [the Glazers] would want something around £5bn"Sky Sports' @SkyKaveh provides an update on the potential sale of Manchester United. "Man Utd's shares have gone up this week - that values the club at £2bn""They [the Glazers] would want something around £5bn"Sky Sports' @SkyKaveh provides an update on the potential sale of Manchester United. https://t.co/b5IgVFZMJ1

United's next league assignment is against Liverpool at home on Monday (August 22).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury