The current positions of Arsenal and Tottenham typify the Gunners’ regress in recent years

A decade ago, the North London derby was always between a favorite and an underdog - the former being Arsenal and the latter Tottenham Hotspur.

However, as both teams prepare to lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday, that narrative is not the same. There are still some constants, though. Like Arsenal continuing to win some trophies while Tottenham has still not won anything in the last 10 years.

But there have been big changes, too. A decade ago, the Gunners had Arsene Wenger as manager. Today, Mikel Arteta, a man who played under the French tactician, is at the helm.

For Tottenham, Harry Redknapp was their manager at the turn of the decade. Now though, the charismatic Jose Mourinho is the man in charge. And for all the history surrounding the North London derby, it is Spurs and not Arsenal who will start Sunday’s game as favorites.

Under Mourinho, Tottenham have been in imperious form this season, having lost just one game in the Premier League – a defeat which came against Everton on the opening day of the campaign.

Spurs started the weekend as leaders on the Premier League table, while their city rivals find themselves in a lowly 14th position. As it stands, the Gunners are closer to relegation than they are to the top four of the Premier League.

For many years, Arsenal dominated the North London derby but Tottenham have closed in recently, and there appears to be a massive power shift.

If we are to choose which among the two teams is better placed to challenge for the title, it’ll definitely be Spurs.

Mourinho’s side leads the Gunners by eight points and could stretch the lead further if they win on Sunday. Arsenal started brightly under Arteta, but the team’s progress has stalled in recent months.

Advertisement

The Gunners have become vulnerable in defence and are not potent in attack either, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang often misfiring this season. The current positions of Arsenal and Tottenham is a direct representation of how both the sides have fared in the last few years.

Spurs have clearly been more competitive and under Mourinho, it’s only a matter of time before they win a trophy. Arsenal, however, currently look like a side edging towards turmoil.

Unless Arteta can find a quick fix, a crisis is imminent, especially if they lose against Tottenham on Sunday.