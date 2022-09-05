The Emirate tipped to be potential buyers as price-tag to snatch Manchester United from Glazer family revealed - Reports

Manchester United's owners, the Glazers family, have reportedly slapped a price tag on the club. As per sources (reported via Daily Mail), the Glazers could be ready to sell the football club for around £3.75 billion.

Emirates' sovereign wealth fund Dubai is one of the big players who could enter the Premier League club owners' list should they buy United. They could become the third-big money owners from the Middle East in the English top-flight.

The Abu Dhabi Group has already invested in Manchester City and enjoyed tremendous success. Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund recently acquired Newcastle United.

Consequently, it will not be a big surprise to see Dubai enter the market to capture Manchester United should they go up for sale.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe also recently stated that he would be interested in acquiring the 20-time top-flight winners. The long-time Manchester United fan failed earlier in the summer with his bid to buy Chelsea but could taste success in acquiring his favorite football team.

All of these rumors come after the Glazers came under immense scrutiny for running the club without much direction in the eyes of the fans. Despite investing heavily in the squad, there have been calls for them to get their board-level management right to bring in the right signings.

Some fans have also accused the Glazers of not investing more given the mammoth revenue generated by United. The Red Devils are commercially one of the biggest clubs across all sports and maintaining that seems to be the owners' priority instead of their success on the pitch.

Glazers splash the cash after calls of protests from Manchester United fans

Following a dismal start to the new season, Manchester United fans threatened to protest outside Old Trafford during their match against Liverpool on August 22. The team suffered losses in their opening two games and were at the bottom of the table, struggling to find any rhythm.

The Glazers acted promptly to appease the fans by bringing in five-time UEFA Champions League winner Casemiro from Real Madrid for £70 million. Their investment continued as they ended the summer market by signing Antony from AFC Ajax for £85 million.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag also did his part and more by axing big names to put his players on red alert. The players have responded brilliantly so far, with the Red Devils currently on a four-match winning streak, including big wins over rivals Liverpool and Arsenal.

