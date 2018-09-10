The enigma of Paul Pogba's Manchester United career

When Manchester United re-signed Paul Pogba from Juventus for a then world record fee, the fans of the club expected him to be the fulcrum of the post Sir Alex Ferguson Manchester United team who were now under the management of Jose Mourinho, a man on a mission to revive his legacy.

Fast forward two years, and Manchester United have themselves a man who has conquered the biggest stage of world football, but question marks still remain over the energetic French midfielder's Manchester United legacy.

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

We're only one month into the new season, and the Manchester United camp has been a bit of a circus, and Paul Pogba and his manager Jose Mourinho have been at the very center of it.

When France won the World Cup, the fans expected to see a different, more mature Pogba leading the Manchester United title challenge. Or at least that was the challenge set out to him by his manager.

However, what followed was a war of words, cryptic social media posts, and a barrage of reports regarding the world champions' future with links to Barcelona, and his former club Juventus. All of this couldn't have come at a worse time for Manchester United as they struggled to gather momentum in the season, dropping six points in the first four games.

Pogba's Manchester United career as a whole has been a bit of a roller-coaster. He was a part of the talented Manchester United youth setup who won the FA youth cup in the 2010-11 season, but left on a free after his contract expired seeking more first-team action.

After four ridiculously successful seasons at Juventus where he established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world, he "came back home" because he had "unfinished business".

The general opinion however, is that he is yet to deliver on that promise as Manchester United fans have yet to see the best of him. There have been flashes of absolute brilliance, and games which he has completely dominated but they have been shadowed by the times where he has been more of a liability than an asset.

He has scored world-class goals and then failed to complete 10-yard passes. Such has been the level of inconsistency displayed which has often frustrated the fans.

Manchester United v FC Basel - UEFA Champions League

The fans were hopeful that their talismanic midfielder would return from the summer break and finally deliver on the promise he has shown over the years, but have been left frustrated at the level of naivety shown in some of his comments about his future at the club.

Is this just one of those shenanigans that the players throw to earn new mega money contracts? It quite possibly is. At least that is what the fans are hoping as they dread the prospect of losing the possession of one of the worlds best midfielders.

Or is this really the end of what will be a bitterly disappointing second stint at the biggest club in England for Paul Pogba as the fans and the management start running out of patience with him? Only time will tell.

One thing is for sure: we haven't seen the last of the Pogba saga (as it often is the case with him) and that if there ever was a time for him to prove himself as an elite footballer, it would be now, as Manchester United try to gain momentum after their victory over Burnley.

He has all the tools required to turn it around. Prodigiously talented and extremely adored by the United faithful, he just needs to sort out his differences with Jose Mourinho and work to deliver on the faith that the fans have shown in him over the last two seasons.