The EPL Race Till The End: 3 Factors That Might Contrive To Pull Manchester United In The Top Four

Jose Mourinho, sacked from Manchester United in December

Manchester United's season appeared to be in tatters as Jose Mourinho began his third season as the manager of the club. The Red Devils managed to win just seven of their first 17 Premier League games and found themselves 19 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool when the Portuguese with an illustrious resume was sacked in December.

The board took a risk in appointing their former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the man-in-charge on a temporary basis until the end of the season. The Norwegian, just like he had done so many times during his playing career for his manager Sir Alex Ferguson, proved to be the savior as he pulled the club out of their troubles and put them firmly in the top four. The Red Devils notched up a 12-game unbeaten run in the league until their loss to Arsenal on 10th March.

The loss resulted in Manchester United surrendering their spot in the top four to their rivals and the situation remains thus with the international break on. While the opinion might differ about whether the loss to the Gunners was a killer blow for the Red Devils, there are certain key factors to consider that might work in Manchester United's favour as they aim for a top-four finish.

#1. The Players Were Tired And Sloppy But They Need To Get The Bad Game Out Of Their System And Get Their Season End Run Going

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

The match against Arsenal probably came a bit too early for Solskjaer and his boys. After the grueling Champions League last-16 encounter against PSG, the injury-hit side were looking for rest. With a number of star players being out injured the Norwegian manager was forced into playing with the same-looking side.

The tired players looked sloppy and in spite of enjoying the lion's share of possession over the course of the match, the early strike from Granit Xhaka proved good enough with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang providing with the second.

The 2018/19 season is now drawing to an end and all the teams will try to go all out when the action resumes after the international break. The Red Devils will, therefore, need to get the bad game against Arsenal out of their system when the action begins in the Premier League and try to give it a final push so that they can replace at least one of the two teams (mentioned before) to sneak into the top four. The task won't be easy but Solskjaer has the artillery at his disposal to get the job done.

