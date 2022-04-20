"The fall from grace is unheralded" - Rio Ferdinand blasts 3 Manchester United stars for 'embarrassing' 4-0 Liverpool defeat 

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand ripped into the displays of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot in the embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

The Red Devils suffered a harrowing defeat to their biggest rivals on Tuesday in the Premier League and were outplayed from start to finish.

Ferdinand took to his YouTube channel Vibe with Five to share his thoughts on the match and was critical of the defending on the night.

''Wow. I hate to be negative about Manchester United but the fall from grace is unheralded.

''It’s never been seen before. It’s alarming but we’ve all seen it coming. A big, big rebuild needs to happen.

''It was embarrassing. I want to see some passion and desire. That game yesterday showed how far United are behind. You can go through it from No. 1 to 11 and it was poor.

''The whole team were a shambles. Every goal you can pick someone out. There was no awareness, the two full-backs Wan-Bissaka and Dalot not following their men.

''Maguire in no man’s land, not tight enough to the striker, not covering the run, in the middle of nowhere. People will say you shouldn’t single out people but it was embarrassing yesterday.''

Mohamed Salah starred with a brace for the Reds in the rout. The Egyptian forward's strike partners Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane each scored a goal in a comfortable victory.

The defeat meant Manchester United lost by an aggregate score of 9-0 to Liverpool across both fixtures, home and away, in the Premier League.

Manchester United's harrowing loss at Anfield has put their top-four hopes in serious jeopardy

United were outplayed by their bigegst rivals

Manchester United's inconsistent output this season ruled them out of contention for the top four a few weeks ago.

However, Tottenham and Arsenal also struggled to post positive results. Their poor outings handed the Red Devils an opportunity to get back in contention for UEFA Champions League qualification.

They went into the game with Liverpool knowing that a win would have moved them level on points with fourth-placed Spurs.

However, it took less than five minutes for their plans to unravel when Diaz put the hosts ahead. This set the stage for Liverpool to control proceedings from start to finish.

The difference in quality between the two sides was painfully obvious. The United players were guilty of not showing any form of grit or determination to get the job done.

