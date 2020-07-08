The fight for survival is heating up| Premier League 2019-20

A detailed look at all six teams involved in this season's Premier League relegation battle.

We take in the remaining fixtures and each team's chance of survival.

Can The Hammers survive the drop?

With only 5 games remaining in this season’s Premier league, things are starting to heat up at both ends of the table. Here we look at the relegation scrap, the teams involved, their current form and their chances of beating the drop.

Brighton: Position-15, Points- 36

The Seagulls are in a healthy position going into the final 5 games and only a complete collapse would see them fall now. Their wings have been clipped on occasion this season but overall they have had enough quality to stay in the top flight.

Crucial wins over Arsenal and Norwich since the Premier League restart have put them 9 points clear of the bottom three. One more victory should be enough to guarantee safety for Graham Potter's men, however, their run-in isn’t particularly easy, they face the top two next, before difficult trips to Southampton and Burnley, either side of a home match with Newcastle.

Fixtures

Liverpool (H) Wed 8/7

Man City (H) Sat 11/7

Southampton (A) Thurs 16/7

Newcastle (H) Mon 20/7

Burnley (A) Sun 26/7

West Ham: Position- 16, Points- 31

The Hammers have struggled again this season and are nervously looking over their shoulder at the bottom three. David Moyes has had difficulty turning things around since he took over from Manuel Pellegrini back in December, but there have been signs of an improvement of late.

A massive win against Chelsea last week has given them a lift they so desperately needed. They would have been disappointed not to win at Newcastle having led twice but going forward there are positive signs, Michail Antonio seems to be firing again and is leading the line well.

Defensively, they are still vulnerable and have conceded twice in all 4 matches since the restart. Their remaining 5 games are certainly winnable, they face 3 teams in the bottom six, including a possible relegation decider against Aston Villa on the final day of Premier League action.

Fixtures

Burnley (H) Wed 8/7

Norwich (A) Sat 11/7

Watford (H) Fri 17/7

Man Utd (A) Wed 22/7

Aston Villa (H) Sun 26/7

Watford: Position- 17, Points- 31

Watford FC v Southampton FC - Premier League

Some of the Watford players may have already been partying during the lockdown but there has been no cause for celebration on the pitch. The Hornets were making good progress under Nigel Pearson before the pandemic, but after the restart they lost 3 out of the 4 Premier League matches played and are in serious danger of dropping down to the Championship.

Performance levels have dropped considerably in recent weeks, an injury-time equaliser from Craig Dawson against Leicester was the only plus point, disappointing defeats by Southampton and Burnley followed before a comprehensive loss at Chelsea had left their confidence low.

However, a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Norwich has left them tied on points with the Hammers and given them a much-needed boost.

Their last two Premier League matches are against Man City and Arsenal, so they must get more points on the board quickly otherwise it will be lights out early on their Premier league stay.

Fixtures

Newcastle (H) Sat 11/7

West Ham (A) Fri 17/7

Man City (H) Tues 21/7

Arsenal (A) Sun 26/7

Aston Villa, Position- 18, Points- 27

Newcastle United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Villa spent a lot of money on new players last summer in the hope of building a squad capable of competing in the Premier league, unfortunately it hasn't worked out that way and the most costly damage could be a return to the Championship.

The Villans have been relatively good going forward with the likes of Jack Grealish pulling the strings, it's in defence where the problems lie, they have conceded 62 goals this Premier League season, more than any other club in the division.

Dean Smith's men are only a point from safety but with just 2 points gained from 5 matches and a difficult run-in, things are looking bleak.

Fixtures

Man Utd (H) Thurs 9/7

C.Palace (H) Sun 12/7

Everton (A) Thurs 16/7

Arsenal (H) Tues 21/7

West Ham (A) Sun 26/7

Bournemouth: Position- 19, Points- 27

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The Cherries are in desperate need of points in their battle for survival, Eddie Howe has done an excellent job as Bournemouth boss over the years but he faces the biggest test of his managerial career so far. The South coast side sit second-bottom of the table and their form has been poor before and after the pandemic.

They have lost 7 of their last 8 games and only won twice in 16 matches. There is plenty of talent and fighting spirit in the squad so you would be foolish to think it's all over for them, but they must find a win from somewhere. The remaining fixtures won’t help their cause for concern either as they face Spurs, Leicester and Man City in their next 3 Premier League matches.

Fixtures

Spurs (H) Thurs 9/7

Leicester (H) Sun 12/7

Man City (A) Wed 15/7

Southampton (H) Sun 19/7

Everton (A) Sun 26/7

Norwich: Position- 20, Points- 21

Norwich City v Sheffield United - Premier League

The Canaries need a spectacular end to the campaign if they are to avoid the drop back into the Championship from the Premier League, they are 6 points adrift from Bournemouth in second-bottom and 10 away from safety. Things weren’t looking good before the pandemic but a run of 5 defeats from 5 after has more or less sealed their fate.

Daniel Farke's side have all the battling characteristics needed but just lack that little bit of quality in the final third, striker Teemu Pukki has been unable to continue his impressive early season form and the team have failed to score a goal in 5 matches. Norwich will probably have to win all their remaining games to stand any chance of survival in the Premier League, but with Chelsea and Man City still to play, it's looking highly unlikely.

Fixtures

West Ham (H) Sat 11/7

Chelsea (A) Tues 14/7

Burnley (H) Sat 18/7

Man City (A) Sun 26/7