"The flak that Ole gets disappoints me" - Andy Cole sympathizes with Manchester United boss and former teammate Solskjaer

Andrew Cole has hit out at Manchester United fans for going after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils legend believes the manager does not deserve the criticism he is getting and should be respected more.

A large section of Manchester United fans have turned on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are calling for his sacking. Some fans walked out of the stadium at halftime in the club's 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Despite the poor form, Cole believes the flak Ole is getting is unjustified. The former striker claims Manchester United fans should be more respectful and must not go after the manager like they are doing now. He told Sky Sports:

"The flak that Ole gets disappoints me. I don't think any manager should take that kind of flak; whether it's United or non-league. I think they are trying to work to the best of their ability. He's trying like everybody else who tried previously. Whether he is my ex-team-mate or not, even if it was someone I didn't know, I wouldn't like people to talk about them like that."

"But I don't like it because when I played with him I got on very well with him. To see him in this position now doesn't sit well with me. We all want Manchester United to be back where they were, but that takes time. We can talk about "how much longer?" But the previous managers have found themselves in the same position. The stick that Ole takes is, at times, not nice," he added.

Gary Neville still backing Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville has confirmed he will not be turning his back on the Manchester United manager. He believes the club will stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at least until the end of the season and then decide his future.

"He (Solskjaer) should be under massive pressure with the squad that has been assembled and the fact he's been in the job now for two-and-a-half, three years. 100 per cent. But the club are not going to change him," said Neville.

Gary Neville @GNev2 The situation at United is made more complicated with Ed W leaving in weeks . He gave OGS a 3 year contract months ago and he won’t want his final act to be sacking a manager . However he knows an incoming CEO could throw him overboard by doing just that and blaming him ! 🤷🏻‍♂️ The situation at United is made more complicated with Ed W leaving in weeks . He gave OGS a 3 year contract months ago and he won’t want his final act to be sacking a manager . However he knows an incoming CEO could throw him overboard by doing just that and blaming him ! 🤷🏻‍♂️

Manchester United are reportedly looking to appoint Erik ten Hag or Brendan Rodgers as their next manager, while Zinedine Zidane's name has also popped up.

