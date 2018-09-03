The forgotten man? Sturridge set for comeback

Daniel Sturridge; the name on the lips of every football fan in the country four years ago. Fast forward to 2018, it risks falling into oblivion.

At 24, Sturridge formed a deadly partnership with the enigmatic Luis Suarez, scoring 21 goals and assisting 7 in 29 league games, pushing Brendan Rodgers’ team within inches of Liverpool’s first Premier League title and finishing runner-up to only his fellow striker in the Golden Boot [top scorer] contest.

After scoring the equaliser against Italy in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, giving England fans a fleeting moment of joy in an otherwise disastrous World Cup, as well as starting the 14-15 season well, by February questions of captaincy were even being raised as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard looked set to retire. “Would you have your eyes on being captain?” asked Kevin Kilbane in a special interview for BBC Sport, such was the height of Sturridge’s stock. This young striker was about to set the world alight as he moved into his prime footballing years, and everyone knew it. 24 goals in 4 seasons later, and something has gone seriously wrong.

Injury woes

Sturridge was dealt his first injury in the early 2014-15 season, incurring a thigh strain whilst training on England duty. At the time, Liverpool manager Rodgers publicly criticised England’s handling of Sturridge, saying “it could have been handled differently” (BBC Sport, 2013). Since then Sturridge has had 11 more registered injuries, and the patience afforded to him has dried up.

“[Daniel Sturridge must] learn what is serious pain and what is only pain,” stated the new Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in late 2015, shortly after the striker withdrew from the Reds’ Europa League game against Bordeaux with a foot injury. “Everyone wants him back on the pitch but we all have to learn,” said Klopp, “I’m sorry for you, sorry for me, sorry for him.” Perhaps he was right. Questions of commitment have followed Sturridge round like a storm in the past few years, and a vibrant presence on social media coupled with underwhelming performances on the pitch have not helped his case.

Klopp’s spending spree over the last two years as he has looked to strengthen his side has pushed Sturridge from star man to the absolute fringes of the squad, dangerously close to a move out of the club. The astonishing and entirely unprecedented rise of Mohamed Salah last season, as well as the notable performances of front men Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, have moved focus away from the Englishman, who was sent out on loan to West Brom whilst Liverpool marched on to a Champions League final last season.

Deputy striker to Wayne Rooney for England in 2014, Sturridge is now completely exiled from a team which has been set alight by the performances of Harry Kane and an exciting young front line. Many of the new generation of England fans will not even have heard of Sturridge, and time is running out for the 28-year-old frontman.

Role Redemption

A change of plan is clearly needed, and Sturridge had been thriving in a deeper role on Liverpool’s pre-season tour of USA. The forward dropped into an unfamiliar number 10 position in the friendlies, producing three goals as well as linking up well with his teammates, hinting at a strong partnership with new signing Naby Keita - described as “already telepathic” by GiveMeSport.

Down the pecking order he may be, but Sturridge has found an opportunity as back up in the central striking role to Brazilian Bobby Firmino. And the man himself states that his upbeat performances are all down to the switch in position. “It’s adding more strings to my bow and giving the manager more options if he needs to play me deeper,” Sturridge told the Liverpool website. “I’m probably just doing more. It’s important for me to try to get involved. But wherever I play, it doesn’t matter – it’s just important to get the minutes.” Sturridge hits the nail on the head. To get back to top form, he needs serious game time - especially in such a pivotal role.

The switched role may well see him benefit beyond the bounds of the Liverpool team. In spite of the goal-scoring ability of his team, Gareth Southgate will raise questions to the ability of his backup forwards in Jamie Vardy and Danny Welbeck, both of whom produced dull performances in the World Cup. \

Marcus Rashford also failed to show his quality, but his youth and potential ensures his place in the set-up. With a good run of form (and Vardy retiring from international duty), it is not entirely unrealistic to see Sturridge break back into the England side as an understudy to Kane, or as an alternative number 10 option in a different formation from Southgate’s usual 3-5-2.

“It’s an evolution that has occurred naturally rather than on instruction,” continues Sturridge, which is a fair assessment given his current circumstances and age. “But it doesn’t matter where I play or which role I’m in, as long as I’m out there and pushing myself to my limits. The minutes are important in pre-season, putting your best foot forward and working as hard as you can.”

Sturridge is right, but this season will be the biggest test of his career if he is to regain his best form. Dethroning Firmino from first choice striker will be no mean feat, and getting an England call-up will be even harder. It is not unfeasible that Sturridge could still leave Liverpool by the end of the season. But whatever happens, the key for Sturridge is to stay free of the injuries that have hounded his career. Otherwise, he will become the forgotten man.