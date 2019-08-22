The Global Institute of Sports Business & the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce announce strategic affiliation

GISB Students during their Live Project presentation at the IGCC Office in Mumbai

The Global Institute of Sports Business (GISB), India’s only industry designed and Internationally certified sports management program is dedicated to providing its students with relevant exposure and practical learning to create a fulfilling career in the sports industry. The program focuses on the perfect blend between time spent in the classroom, practical learning & live projects allowing each individual to better understand all aspects of the sports industry.

Keeping in line with the philosophy, GISB announced a strategic affiliation with the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), an organisation that provides business solutions for Indian companies looking to enter Germany and vice versa.

Deputy Director General of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Peter Deubet and GISB Program Director, Mr. Neel Shah

The IGCC has now set its objectives on creating multiple sports projects and looking at Indo German sports partnerships very closely. Over the past year, they have organised various brand engagement activities in India. The most notable one was the Borussia Dortmund training camp at the Cooperage Stadium, Mumbai followed by the ‘Revierderby’ screening for the Borussia Dortmund v FC Schalke game.

The aspiring sports management professionals from GISB will take part in live projects for the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce during their program. These projects will be undertaken to work on a sports business opportunity for the IGCC and the students will work directly with the chamber. The previous batch at GISB took part in a similar project where they worked on a pitch deck to create market-entry strategies for German Football clubs to enter India & commercialise their properties. This project culminated with the students presenting their ideas to the Deputy Director General of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Peter Deubet.

The IGCC will also conduct a Masterclass session at the GISB campus and select students will have the opportunity to go through a full-time internship at the IGCC office in Mumbai.

“At GISB, we believe that practical learning through live projects is where students truly understand what working in the sports Industry is like. I am confident that our affiliation with the Indo German Chamber of Commerce will help them develop the skillsets to excel in the sports industry” said Neel Shah, Program Director - GISB.