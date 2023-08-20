"The GOAT starts", "Messi hatty and (one) assist" - Fans react as Lionel Messi starts for Inter Miami in Leagues Cup final against Nashville

Inter Miami fans are buoyant about their chances of winning the Leagues Cup final against Nashville after Lionel Messi was chosen in Gerardo Martino's starting XI.

Messi, 36, will hope to continue his incredible start to life with the Herons and help them clinch their first trophy. His Miami side clashes with Nashville at Geodis Park tonight (August 20).

The legendary Argentine has already bagged an astounding nine goals and one assist in six games for Martino's side. He was once again on the scoresheet in Vice City's 4-1 thrashing of Philadelphia Union in the semifinals.

Lionel Messi will once again captain the Herons and he has been chosen in attack alongside the in-form Josef Martinez and Robert Taylor to face Nashville. His longtime teammate Sergio Busquets is in midfield alongside teenage sensation Benjamin Cremaschi and Dixon Arroyo.

Inter Miami boss Martino has gone with DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Kamal Miller, and Jordi Alba in defense. Drake Callender continues in goal for the Herons.

Many questioned Lionel Messi's decision to join the Herons earlier this summer. His beloved former club Barcelona and Saudi giants Al Hilal were also interested.

However, Messi has already started making an impact in the United States. He could already seal his place as a legend at DRV PNK Stadium by guiding Vice City to Leagues Cup glory tonight. His side head into the final against the Boys in Gold as favorites.

One Miami fan expects the trophy to be won by his side:

"Just give us the trophy already."

Another fan has predicted Messi to score a hat-trick and provide an assist:

"We are winning by 4 goals to nothing! Messi Hatty and 1 assist! Mashallah !!

Here's how Twitter reacted to Inter Miami's starting XI to face Nashville in the Leagues Cup final:

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is nominated for UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

Lionel Messi is up for yet another award.

Lionel Messi may have left Europe for the MLS this summer but he could still add another European achievement to his long list of accomplishments. The Argentine icon has been nominated for the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker has been nominated alongside Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland. He was part of a Parisian side that crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16.

However, Messi was in scintillating form last season, bagging 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. He won his second consecutive Ligue 1 title before departing for Inter Miami this summer.