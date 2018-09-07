7 legendary football journalists of all time: twitter and print

Introduction

Sports journalism has been existing for almost 150 years. Football being the most famous sport attracts the best writers and journalists in the business. Nowadays there are various media (TV, newspapers, mobile, and podcast) to write and interact with fans and audience.

I have compiled a list of 7 journalists who are famous in the entire world for their knowledge of the game and their writing.

#1. Brian Glanville

Brian giving an interview

Brian is an Irish Jewish who writes on football. He was a correspondent at The Sunday Times. Paul Zimmerman acknowledged his prowess and called him "the greatest football writer of all time." Glanville supports Arsenal and has been a jury member for Ballon d'Or France Football. He writes for World Soccer magazine.

#2. Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils)

Jonathan in a restaurant

Jonathan Wilson is a writer and football journalist of English origin. He writes regularly for Sports Illustrated, The Independent, and appears on the podcast Football Weekly. He started a football journal The Blizzard in 2011 and wrote several books including Inverting the Pyramid: The History of Football Tactics for which he won an award at British Sports Book Awards in 2009.

#3. Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl)

Grant in a talk show

Grant Wahl is a correspondent for FOX Sports. Born in the USA, he wrote his first book The Beckham Experiment, in 2009. It was a bestseller in America. Wahl regularly features on the podcast Planet Fútbol with Grant Wahl.

#4. Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague)

Soccerex Global Convention - Day 2

Guillem Balague is from Spain and regularly writes for British and Spanish newspapers like The Times and The Observer. He regularly blogs and interacts with his fans on his website http://www.guillembalague.com. Balague also writes for sports website Bleacher Report.

#5. Philippe Auclair (@PhilippeAuclair)

Inaugural 'Sports, Politics and Integrity Conference' Run By the Foundation For Sports Integrity (FFSI)

Philippe Auclair writes for France Football regularly. He is from France and famous for his book The Rebel Who Would Be King. The book won him several awards. Based in London, he is a prolific football journalist.

#6. Tim Vickery

Tim Vickery

Tim Vickery is a British journalist who lives in Brazil and writes for BBC Sport. He also contributes to the magazines World Soccer, ESPN and Sports Illustrated. Vickery considers Brian Glanville as his mentor and is known for his vast knowledge in Brazilian football.

#7. Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes)

Oliver Kay

Oliver Kay started his writing career with The Times and soon became the chief football correspondent in 2009. He has written a book Forever Young: Adrian Doherty, Football's Lost Genius, which won him Specsavers Football Book of the Year award in 2017.