5 Of the greatest goalscoring centre-backs in football history

Omene Osuya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
925   //    21 Nov 2018, 16:44 IST

Koeman remains the king of all goal-scoring defenders
Goal scoring has always been the exclusive preserve of the world's great forward players. Strikers have always been the players who shoulder the goalscoring burden. The duty of everyone else was to prevent goals and create opportunities for the strikers.

In modern times, the demand for goals has shifted from being primarily a striker's job. Now more than ever; inverted wingers, midfielders and other non-strikers are scoring more than their fair share of goals.

Centre-backs have always scored goals; primarily from set-piece situations. They cant prolific as say wingers due to their position on the field. However, some have entered footballing folklore for their goalscoring exploits.

Here is an in-depth look at some of the game's greatest goalscoring centre-backs of all-time.

#5 Fernando Hierro (163 Goals)

Clubs: Real Valladolid, Real Madrid, Bolton Wanderers

Hierro was a colossus for both Real Madrid and Spain
Hierro's coaching career has been nothing to write about. However, as a player who shone in the all-white jersey of Real Madrid, he was peerless.

After arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu from Real Valladolid in 1989, Madridistas weren't too enamoured with the player. His thoughtful, shuffle-like movement and facial expressions didn't endear him immediately to the fans.

As time went on, he became a firm fan favourite as his aerial prowess, passing, intercepting and leadership won him a lot of plaudits. His goalscoring helped a great deal to earn him the cult-hero status he enjoyed. A master freekick and penalty taker, Hierro was a veritable threat at both ends for both Real Madrid and the Spanish national team.

In his 14 years at the Bernabeu, he got 129 goals for Los Merengues. This was a tally better than some strikers who have played for the club for an extended period. Hierro was just as prolific for La Furia Roja with 29 goals in 89 appearances.

