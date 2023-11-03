"The greatest of all time" - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate poses with the Argentine superstar following his 8th Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate Robert Taylor recently uploaded a picture with the former Barcelona forward on social media.

In the picture, the Finnish football star can be seen standing alongside Messi, with the Argentine playmaker holding the Ballon d'Or trophy. The former Paris Saint-Germain star won his eighth Ballon d'Or on October 30 (Monday). Taylor captioned the picture:

"The greatest of all time!" He also tagged Messi and added an emoji of a goat.

Robert Taylor has returned back to the United States after the international break. Finland are currently in the fourth spot in Group H of the UEFA Euro qualifiers behind Kazakhstan, Denmark and Slovenia.

In his last match against Kazakhstan on October 17, Taylor scored the Eagle-owls' only goal in the match (28'). However, Finland eventually lost the match after Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov completed a second-half brace.

He joined the Herons in February 2022. In 77 appearances for David Beckham's side, the Finnish winger has recorded 11 goals and 14 assists. In the Leagues Cup, where Lionel Messi scored ten goals, Taylor also had seven goal contributions as Inter Miami won the trophy.

Lionel Messi reveals the favorite goal of his career

Lionel Messi has labeled his solo goal against Real Madrid in the 2011 UEFA Champions League semi-final as his favorite. After Lionel Messi added another Ballon d'Or accolade to his illustrious trophy cabinet, he opened up about his favorite goal.

Pep Guardiola's Barcelona stormed into the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League in 2011 after they defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 6-1 on aggregate. Facing arch-rivals Real Madrid in the last four, Lionel Messi scored a memorable brace at Camp Nou in the first leg. Messi said (via 90Min):

"Well, I always say that special goals are the important thing. To have scored in the Champions League final, to have scored now in the final of the World Cup…I don't know."

"A goal that I always remember and I don't go much for the goal and for what the goals mean, it’s the goal against Real Madrid, which we beat 2-0 in that Champions League semi-final at the Bernabeu.”

The Camp Nou outfit later won the UEFA Champions League title after defeating Manchester United in the final 3-1. Messi recorded 672 goals and 303 assists in a total of 778 appearances for Barcelona before leaving in 2021.