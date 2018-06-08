Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: The Greatest World Cup XI of all time

The greatest World cup team of all time

Subhadeep Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 15:40 IST
126

The
The FIFA World cup

The FIFA World Cup is one of the most popular sporting events in the World. The inaugural World Cup was held in 1930 and subsequently, 19 more editions of the tournament have been held amidst unparalleled fanfare and excitement. Brazil is the most successful nation with 5 World Cup wins followed by Germany and Italy with 4 apiece. The 21st World Cup would start in a week's time in Russia and it is an opportune moment for us to select a dream eleven consisting of the 11 finest players to have played in World Cups.

Over the years, World Cups have witnessed many exceptional performances. All the genuine greats of the game have stamped their class on the greatest stage of football. On the other side, there are some great players like George Best, George Weah and Ryan Giggs who have never been able to play in a World Cup because their respective countries could not qualify for it. However, those are exceptions and in general, World Cups have always been graced by the presence of the luminaries of world football.

Therefore, it is not easy to select 11 players from a plethora of great performers. However, we have somehow been able to form this team on the basis of the performance and impact of the footballers in different editions of the tournament over the decades. It should be noted that these players have been selected on the basis of their performance in the World Cups only and not of their overall career achievements.

Goalkeeper: Lev Yashin (Russia)

Lev
Lev Yashin

Yashin is quite possibly the greatest goalkeeper of all time. He played for the erstwhile Soviet Union in 3 World Cups and was the primary reason behind their 3rd place finish in the 1966 World Cup. He kept 2 clean sheets in that World Cup and was superb under the bar throughout the tournament. He was exceptional in the semifinal against West Germany as well but the Soviet Union lost that match and Yashin had to be satisfied with a 3rd place finish.

However, Yashin was duly adjudged to be the best goalkeeper in the 1966 World Cup. In all, he played in 13 world cup matches and kept 4 clean sheets. He also remains the only goalkeeper to have won the prestigious Ballon D’Or.



Page 1 of 11 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football France Football Diego Maradona Pele Leisure Reading
2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 awards given out at the end of the...
RELATED STORY
8 players who have won the Ballon d’Or, FIFA World Cup...
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup Predictions: Experts' Picks for Champions,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018 : Who is the Best Young Player?
RELATED STORY
5 Quality Defenders Not Going To The World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Top Ten Best Football Teams of All Time
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Famous World Cup mascots
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us