"The gulf between the 2 teams became bigger and bigger" - Arsene Wenger claims he felt 'sorry' for Manchester United after derby defeat

Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes Manchester United are nowhere near Manchester City after their defeat in the derby earlier today (29 October).

The Frenchman feels sorry for the Red Devils as he believes there is no hope for the team this season. Following the encounter, Wenger said on beIN SPORTS:

"Well deserved, I would say. The gulf between the two teams became bigger and bigger as the game went on. In the end, for such a big club, you felt sorry for Man United because there is no hope there for the team. I don't see where they can improve, basically. This team has lost confidence, quality, and even spirit today. I would say it was not a great fighting spirit from Man United on top of that."

Expand Tweet

Manchester United lost 3-0 against their cross-city rivals in a disappointing display at Old Trafford. The Red Devils had an xG of just 1.03 as against City's 3.94, creating just one big chance in the encounter (via FotMob).

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City after converting a penalty in the 26th minute.

Rodri was pulled down in the box and a penalty was awarded to Pep Guardiola's men. The Norwegian forward then completed his brace with a header in the second half from an assist by Bernardo Silva.

Phil Foden found the back of the net with ten minutes left on the clock after receiving a pass from Haaland inside the box, capping off a night to forget for Manchester United.

"Nowhere near his best", "Absolutely embarrassing" - Gary Neville slams two Manchester United stars for their performance against Manchester City

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville has criticized Marcus Rashford and Antony for their performances against Manchester City. The pundit believes the England international has been underperforming in recent times.

Expand Tweet

He also slammed the Brazilian forward for his reckless challenge on Rodri that led to Haaland's opener in the derby. Neville said after the match (via centredevils):

“Rashford has been nowhere near his best.”

Regarding Antony's foul on Rodri, he said (via UtdPlug):

“That is absolutely embarrassing.”

Rashford has in fact had an underwhelming start to the 2023-24 Premier League campaign. The English forward has scored only once in ten league encounters for Manchester United so far this season. By contrast, he had a stellar 2022-23 season scoring 17 goals.

Antony, meanwhile, has also failed to impress so far this term and is yet to register a goal contribution in nine appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.