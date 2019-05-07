The Heal Institute becomes proud Physiotherapy Partner for F5 India matches organized by Zars Sports

The Heal Institute, pioneers of Sports Science in India, became the proud Physiotherapy partner for F5WC’s World Football Championships which kick-started in Mumbai. The tournament will also be conducted in other five cities of India namely Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Goa.

F5 India brings forth the concept of football league knock out with total of five members in a team along with two substitutes. Mumbai leg consisted of sixteen teams which were divided into four groups to compete against each other. From Mumbai leg, Kalina Rangers team which was managed by Prithvi Victor won the esteemed tournament. Scott Moraes from Kalina Rangers was declared as the best player and the best goalkeeper award was presented to Kinjal. Nikhil Mali from Kalina Rangers was recognized as the most promising player.

The Heal Institute provided free protein bars from EATanytime to the players and officials.

Commenting on the World Football Championship, Ms. Namita Ambani, COO, The Heal Institute said, “We are really happy to be the proud physiotherapy partner of F5 India matches. It’s really good to see all teams who are enthusiastically participating in this championship. As a physiotherapy partner, we have provided appropriate assistance to all those players who suffer from sports injury. We are looking forward for the finals; I wish the best team wins and make us proud by representing India in the World Championship which will be help in South Africa.”

Addressing the players Ms. Kimberly Fernandez, Co-Founder, Zars Sports said, “We are immensely happy to see all the teams from Mumbai who participated in the championship. They have competed hard with each other. The Heal Institute has also provided phenomenal assistance to the players. The team who will represent India will get prize money worth Rs. 11,000 along with all expenses paid trip to the National Finals. F5 India will also give prize money worth Rs. 6500 to the runners up. The gift vouchers will be given to all the participating teams.”

The winners from each city will compete with each other in finals which will be held in Goa. The team who wins the National Finals will get a chance to represent India in South Africa.