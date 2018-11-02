The history of Real Madrid interim boss Santiago Solari's love for Messi

Despite the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona, the current interim manager of the Los Blancos side Santiago Solari has always been vocal about his love for his countryman Lionel Messi.

Following the exit of Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid appointed reserve club coach Santiago Hernan Solari as interim manager of the first team while the club is looking for a deserving successor to Lopetegui.

After much speculation about his exit, Lopetegui was sacked on Monday following Real Madrid's humiliating 5-1 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

With his new promotion, reports of the Argentine tactician's admiration for Messi have resurfaced.

Solari has been vocal about his respect and admiration of the Barcelona ace way before his coaching career in Real Castilla.

Before his coaching gig, Solari used to write columns for a newspaper.

One of his articles has now resurfaced in a report in Marca, in which the Argentine heaped high praise on Messi.

The article read, "Scorer is intrinsic to Messi in the same way that storms, lightning, or hurricanes, are atmospheric phenomena."

"Every time Messi receives the ball the earth shakes, everyone is silent and rival coaches sink their heads between their shoulders and put their hands in their pockets, like someone who has just seen lightning and has no choice but to wait the thunder. The air trembles a few seconds and then the goal is heard."

Following Messi's fourth Ballon d'Or win, the Argentine coach spoke about the longstanding Ronaldo-Messi debate.

Solari said, "The difference between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is in the Ballon d'Or awards."

He added, "Cristiano is the best player in the world because Messi plays another sport."

"The really incredible thing about him has been his tremendous stability the last four to five years, a thing of not stopping, something practically inhuman."

Solari has once also expressed that he would have loved for Messi to play for the Los Blancos side.

The Real Madrid boss told ESPN, "Messi has marked an era and, unfortunately for us, it is in Barcelona."

"I wish it could have been here, at Real Madrid. The Ballon d'Or award is Messi's, it is more than deserved and I'm happy as an Argentine."

"Real Madrid want to have the best, but unfortunately they couldn't have Messi, although we have great players."

Solari kicked off his debut with the first team to a great start as Real Madrid thrashed Melilla 4-0 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The Madrid giants are set to face Valladolid on Saturday.