The irreparable damage between Gareth Bale and Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is making headlines for the wrong reasons at Real Madrid as his actions off field overshadow his career.

Zinedine Zidane has little time for the behaviour of Gareth Bale as their relationship at Real Madrid comes to an end.

Gareth Bale appears to have no future at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale once again made more headlines than an unused substitute should on Friday night. His antics in the stands of the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano overshadowed a comfortable 2-0 win for Real Madrid over Alavés to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

Appearing to mock the fifth and final substitution as Brahim Díaz replaced Casemiro deep into injury-time, it may have been nothing but unfortunate timing. But images of the Welsh star using his face mask as a sleep mask during part of the victory played into the hands of the media agenda that continues to rage against him.

The joker in the pack

The relationship between Gareth Bale and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid is beyond repair

Gareth Bale is intelligent, but he is also a joker. His dedication to his profession has taken him to the top of the world game, but his actions as he struggles for game time at Real Madrid confirm a deep-rooted frustration portrayed in sarcasm. He has supplied the Spanish press with all the ammunition they need to drive him out of the club.

The recently staged training ground photos of Gareth Bale practising his golf swing rather than his free-kick taking confirmed that this saga is far from over, and his actions suggest the relationship between Gareth Bale, manager Zinedine Zidane, and Real Madrid has reached an unsustainable point.

Gareth Bale has become an isolated figure at the club

There is no doubt that the images of Gareth Bale's recent behaviour have been grossly exaggerated in the media, but it is the fact that these images are no longer candid innocence that causes the greatest cause for concern. Gareth Bale knows he is being watched, and he understands the consequences of his actions.

The psychology behind the 1955 film 'The Seven-Year Itch' currently has a perfect illustration at the Santiago Bernabéu. It was in the summer of 2013 that a clean-shaven Gareth Bale arrived in Spanish capital, wearing a sharp black suit and even sharper hair-cut. He became the most-expensive footballer in the world as Tottenham Hotspur cashed-in on their prized possession.

Gareth Bale under Zinedine Zidane

Gareth Bale during his early years at Real Madrid

A string of domestic and European titles followed, while his international ambitions with Wales were realised as Chris Coleman's side reached the semi-final of UEFA EURO 2016. Gareth Bale was the star man, but there was a shift in attitude as he returned to Real Madrid, and the relationship has soured since the 2018 Champions League final success.

Zinedine Zidane departed that summer, and while Gareth Bale initially appeared back to his best under Julen Lopetegui, his team were not. Lopetegui paid the price for failing to deliver, and the immediate reaction of Gareth Bale when Zinedine Zidane returned the following year can only be imagined.

Zinedien Zidane appears to have little time for Gareth Bale in his plans

There are many different elements to consider when assessing the relationship triangle between Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane, and Real Madrid. It is natural and inevitable that the mental attitude of the player will change and mature with experience. A manager who has been there and done it all before will appreciate that even the smallest psychological details can make all the difference.

Zinedine Zidane will be remembered as one of the greatest of all time for his performances as a player. The images of his stone-cold stare define each moment of brilliance that he produced, and ending his career with his assault on Marco Materazzi at the 2006 FIFA World Cup final said everything about his character.

Zinedine Zidane's playing career ended with a red card at the 2006 FIFA World Cup final

And it is that contrast in character that has fuelled the split between the pair during their years together in Madrid. Zinedine Zidane will have little time or patience for Gareth Bale's behaviour for the cameras in recent weeks, while the Welshman appears to have little fear of irritating the man who ultimately decides on his minutes on the pitch.

Relationship strains

The Real Madrid fans have turned against Gareth Bale

But there is also the relationship between Gareth Bale and the institution that is Real Madrid to consider, as it is clear that the respect he had for the club on his arrival in 2013 is no longer there. It is traditionally difficult for outsiders to find acceptance with the Madridistas in same way as club legends like Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos, and he has now stopped trying.

Despite all of this, reports suggest that Gareth Bale returned from lockdown as one of the fittest players in the Real Madrid squad, while his application in training is not in question. While his pranks and practical jokes suggest a carefree attitude, the reality is very different. Gareth Bale is a more complex figure than most other professional players.

Throughout his career at Real Madrid, Gareth Bale has been the subject of transfer speculation in the Spanish media. While his nature will dismiss the noise that follows the club around, his extended time at the club has enabled him to see beyond the history and tradition that disguises what is little more than an empty commercial shell.

Gareth Bale remains a key player for Wales

Gareth Bale has lost respect for Zinedine Zidane and he has lost respect for Real Madrid, and the feeling is mutual. His passion for golf has eclipsed his dedication to his profession, and only his importance to, and passion for, representing Wales continues to be a source of inspiration that provides a reason to stay at the very top of his game.

A time for change

The Welshman turns 31 in a few days, and Real Madrid will surely now be desperate to offload a figure who has become a liability to the reputation of the club and the manager with his recent displays of frustration. Even if a new manager was to come in and replace Zinedine Zidane, the broken relationship between Gareth Bale and Real Madrid is bigger than any manager.

But Zinedine Zidane must also take responsibility for allowing this situation to develop to the point of no return. There is clearly a personal split in the relationship between manager and player, and the stubbornness that has defined the Frenchman so many times in the past continues to work against him, despite the trophies that he continues to deliver.

It is now time for Gareth Bale to bring his time at Real Madrid to an end

The career of Gareth Bale will be remembered primarily for his time at Real Madrid, with Tottenham Hotspur and his next move merely bookends to hold the story together. While he is not the first or last high-profile figure not to fit in at Los Blancos, few have suffered for such a protracted and destructive period of time.

But enough is enough, and it is now time for both parties to sever their ties. Gareth Bale's achievements dictate that his career should not end this way, while Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid cannot continue to work in the shadow of a media circus that surrounds a player who rarely takes to the field. In the best interests of all concerned, it's time to scratch the seven-year itch.