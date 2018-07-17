The Irreplaceable Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's first press conference at Juventus

Who is the greatest footballer on the earth? For many, it's Lionel Messi, for others it's Cristiano Ronaldo, and then there are some football experts and savants who have an alternate view. Regardless of whether Cristiano Ronaldo is the best or not, but you can't disagree with the fact that he has been the most passionate and energetic footballer, the football world has ever seen.

There are football players who vanish after one or two great seasons, a few players broaden their form for three or four seasons, and then comes Cristiano Ronaldo who has been playing with the same inspiration, motivation, and spirit for relatively over a decade and a half now.

Cristiano Ronaldo won millions of hearts in England while playing for Manchester United, ruled Spain with the Real Madrid shirt, and obviously, the Portuguese hearts beat quicker every time Cristiano Ronaldo puts on the red shirt of Portugal.

His rundown of accomplishments both at the individual and team level are innumerable. 451 goals in 438 matches for Real Madrid are simply unbelievable. He was the top scorer of UCL for the past consecutive six seasons among which four were won by Real Madrid. During his period of 9 years at Madrid, he became the all-time top Real Madrid goal scorer.

Yet, what makes Cristiano Ronaldo so extraordinary? Is he the most skilled footballer? Clearly, when it comes to pure footballing skills, Messi would outperform him. Is it accurate to say that he is the best dribbler of a football? Simply no! What makes Ronaldo so special is his agility, hunger, perennial desire for more and his never-ending thirst for glory. He plays each moment of the game with similar enthusiasm and desire.

You regularly have seen him baffling with himself in the wake of missing a chance, even though he might have already scored a hattrick in that game. His positioning in the game is second to none. Each time the ball advances towards the rival goal, Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the right moment at the right place.

Regardless of whether he takes the chance with his left foot or right foot, with his head or back heel, whether he tries from inside the box or outside the box, but his unending desire of scoring more goals never end. He shots ten times, gets baffled 5 times, succeeds once, at the end of the day, his goals have been making the difference between the two teams for over the decade now.

Cristiano Ronaldo has another incredible aptitude for never giving up. At the point when Barcelona were making the most of their primes and Lionel Messi won four consecutive Ballon d'Ors, while Real Madrid were struggling, nobody would concur that Ronaldo would level with the number of Ballon d'Ors won by Messi. Five years later both of them are topping the table with five Ballon d'Ors each.

Presently, while Ronaldo is gone, Real Madrid are looking for his replacement. They can find a player with similar skills as Ronaldo. They can find a better dribbler than him, they can find a younger player than him, but it’s very difficult to find a player which can score 50 goals a season. It’s close to impossible to find to a player who possesses the same passion, desire, agility, and thirst for the glory as Ronaldo does.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a fantasy, a myth, and an unsolvable puzzle. As you attempt to comprehend him more, you realize you know nothing about him. The only one who can replace Cristiano Ronaldo is Cristiano Ronaldo himself.