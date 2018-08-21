The Manchester United Overhaul Project

After the departure of arguably the greatest manager in football, Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, its all been a downward spiral for the red devils. The Glazers have appointed David Moyes, Ryan Giggs, Louis Van Gaal & the latest appointment of Jose Mourinho a couple of years ago. Although the list includes managers with solid resumes, it's often been a mismatch of ideas. Here we take a look at how the biggest brand in football can realistically restore their glory, as we discuss a transfer plan that could turn-around things for good.

OUT-

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Marouane Fellaini (Value: 20m)

The towering Belgian has occasionally popped up with some great goals & has been a dependable soldier for all his managers. However, United need a change in mentality and style of play and this sale would turn focus in the right direction.

OUT-

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - The Emirates FA Cup Semi Final

Antonio Valencia (Value: 20m)

Originally signed as a winger, the United captain has gone from strength to strength in his role as a fullback. However, The Ecuadorian has low offensive output and that is a no-go in modern football. His contemporaries include the likes of Walker, Bellerin & Aurier whom he cannot match in the final 1/3 and thus must be offloaded.

OUT-

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Ashley Young (Value: 15m)

Much like skipper Valencia, the Stevenage native has seen his role change on the left flank and is now deployed as an out & out left back. Young has a good work rate and can be creative when needed but often looks spent and over-worked. It is apparent that the position is not his natural one and United cannot challenge for trophies with make-shift defenders.

