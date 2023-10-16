"The media is just trying to get clicks" - When Mesut Ozil defended Cristiano Ronaldo after constant criticism from pundits

Mesut Ozil once defended his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo from incessant criticism.

Ozil, 35, and Ronaldo spent three seasons with Los Blancos, between 2010-11 and 2012-13. During this period, Ozil contributed 27 goals and 81 assists in 159 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Ronaldo bagged 168 goals and 46 assists in 164 games, with 32 of those strikes coming from Ozil assists.

Mesut Ozil, who subsequently went on to play for Arsenal and Fenerbahce, is now retired, while Ronaldo is going strong for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. Nevertheless, Ronaldo is often the subject of much criticism from the media.

Last year, the former Germany international said that Ronaldo's constant criticism is due to the media's need to 'get clicks' (as per Total Cristiano):

“I really don't get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from … the media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don't have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad.

Ozil continued that Ronaldo is a generational player and deserves respect, as he's one of the 'greatest' athletes across sports:

"He is soon 38 years old - so what's the surprise that he doesn't score 50 goals a season anymore? Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world class football for 20 years."

"I don't think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history.”

Expand Tweet

Ronaldo has been in good form for Al-Nassr this season, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across competitions. He's currently on international duty with Portugal, helping them qualify for UEFA Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo powers Portugal into Euro 2024

Former Real Madrid attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo led from the front as Portugal beat Slovakia 3-2 at the Estadio do Dragao on Friday (October 13) to book their place in the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

The 38-year-old doubled the Selecao's lead from the spot in the 29th minute after Goncalo Ramos had opened the scoring 11 minutes earlier. After David Hancko reduced arrears midway through the second half, Ronaldo restored his team's two-goal advantage within three minutes.

Although Slovakia scored again through Stanislav Lobotka 10 minutes from time, Roberto Martinez's men held on to book their place in the Germany finals next year.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored seven times in six Euro 2024 qualifiers as he looks set to play in a record-extending sixth European championship. No other player has played in more than four.