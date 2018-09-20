The 5 Most Gruesome Injuries in Football History

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 534 // 20 Sep 2018, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Football has seen some incredibly gruesome injuries over the years (Picture Goal.com)

It may be the beautiful game, but over the last twenty years we have seen some serious injuries that have seriously impacted players careers. Whether it has come from a reckless challenge or a freak incident, here are five of the worst injuries that we have seen on the football pitch.

#5 Petr Cech

Cech says he nearly lost his life after the incident

In October 2006, champions Chelsea travelled to Reading in the Premier League. During the game, Cech received a serious injury to the head, which has resulted in him wearing a helmet in games ever since. The injury was caused when Reading player Stephen Hunt collided with the goalkeeper as they both chased after a loose ball. The Czech goalkeeper fractured his skull and required emergency surgery to save his life. He missed the next three months of action, but eventually returned to action for Chelsea. He now plays for Arsenal.

1 / 5 NEXT