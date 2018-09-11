Premier League's most lethal forwards

Mohamed Salah topped Premier league goalscoring charts last season

The footballers who can influence a game's result on their own are not found in abundance. In a game of football, putting the ball into the back of the net is what wins a game. However, not every player on the pitch is gifted at scoring goals. However, there are some who are natural goal scorers. Perhaps, they were born to score goals, regardless of the situation, time or place.

These types of players are often labeled as lethal finishers. They can score with both feet, are good in the air, and are willing do whatever it takes just to put that ball in the back of the net. Following list features some of the most lethal finishers plying their trade in Premier League.

Arsenal fans were buzzing when the club landed the French striker for a reported fee of €53million from Olympique Lyonnais. The hefty fee paid to Lyon for Lacazette was proof of his abilities as a center forward and showed why a host of European clubs were after his signature. Last season alone, he managed to score 14 goals in 32 games in the Premier League for Arsenal-a decent return considering it was his first season in England.

Alexandre Lacazette's best traits as a footballer are pace and power. Lacazette's main threat is the way he constantly presses the opposition winning the ball back for his team with ease. His finishing in the box is the biggest reason why he is on this list. If he continues with this goalscoring form, he might reach the 20 goal mark this season.

Chelsea brought Romelu Lukaku to England as a teenager from R.S.C. Anderlecht. It was shocking that he never got quality opportunities at Chelsea, despite scoring 17 goals on loan at West Brom. Again, he went on to score 68 goals for Everton, before joining Manchester United.

What makes him a special player is the number of goals he has scored in the Premier League at only 25 years of age. Lukaku's pace and power troubles every defender and he is a constant headache for the opposition in the match. This season already, he has 2 goals in his name for United, something that shows that the Belgian is tipped to have a great season ahead.

Harry Kane has been the outstanding striker in Premier League for the past three seasons. The England international is hard to defend against. The team he plays for, Tottenham Hotspur has finished in the top 4 in the last couple of seasons, courtesy of his goal scoring record. Last season he finished the season with 30 goals in the Premier League.

His goal scoring prowess has earned him a place in the list of one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history. Harry Kane is a prolific goal scorer and has a complete skill set which rivals the best in the world. The English striker is a goal scoring machine as his goals have earned him the Premier League golden boot on two occasions out of the last three seasons.

When Jürgen Klopp signed Mohammed Salah from AS Roma, questions were raised over Salah’s abilities in the EPL- considering his less than ideal first season at Chelsea. However, during his first season as a Liverpool player, Mohammed Salah scored a remarkable 43 goals in all competitions.

For a player to come and do what Salah has done in the League in his first season at Liverpool is frankly unbelievable. The Egyptian international's trickery and pace are the defining characteristics that make him a special player. Last season, he set a new record in the Premier League, scoring 32 times in 38 games for Liverpool.

If there is a player any football manager would love to have on his team, it would be Sergio Aguero. The Argentine has achieved so much since his move from Spain to England seven years back. He became the all-time top goal scorer for Manchester City in the 2017-18 season. Despite the arrival of Gabriel Jesus at City, a bright young prospect, it has not stopped Aguero from doing what he does best- score goals.

His goal scoring abilities are phenomenal. Aguero has always concentrated more on winning matches by scoring goals for his team. The Argentine's most iconic moment as a Manchester City player came when he scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner against QPR and the team went on to win Premier League title right under the nose of Manchester United.

Final Thoughts

Players are always under scrutiny to score goals for their teams, and if they are able to do their jobs perfectly, they make headlines in the newspapers the next day. If a team loses a football match, it is the same players who take the blame. It is true, however, that a football match is only won by scoring goals but what defines a footballer are not only their goal scoring capabilities but also the extent to which they are able to help their team win trophies. The above list features the players who have led their teams to new heights with their goalscoring talents.