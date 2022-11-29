The Netherlands beat Qatar 2-0 to win Group A and reach the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, November 29.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong sunk the Maroons, who became the first World Cup hosts in history to lose all three group matches.

Gakpo opened the scoring for Oranje in the 26th minute after taking Davy Klaassen's pass into his stride before firing a low effort into the bottom corner.

De Jong then doubled their advantage just four minutes into the restart after latching onto a rebound off Memphis Depay's original effort.

433 @433 The Netherlands march into the next round 🦁 The Netherlands march into the next round 🦁🇳🇱 https://t.co/tdPdZ2YT75

Steven Berghuis appeared to have added a third for the Netherlands after converting from close range in the 69th minute. However, it was ruled out after Gakpo was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands faced little pressure from Qatar, whose debut campaign ended in a whimper.

Louis van Gaal's side face the runner-up in Group B in the last-16.

Here are the player ratings for both the Netherlands and Qatar:

Netherlands Player Ratings

Andries Noppert - 7.5/10

The Netherlands custodian made three vital saves to deny Qatar a goal in their last World Cup game of the edition.

Jurrien Timber - 7.5/10

Timber had Mohammed Muntari in check, even making a vital interception in the final minute of stoppage-time when Ahmed Alaaeldin tried to hook a pass at him.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

The Netherlands skipper was at his usual best, making four clearances, while also exercising his dominance in the air.

Nathan Ake - 7.5/10

Ake made two vital clearances minutes into the restart but was booked for catching Mohammad with a late challenge in the 52nd minute.

Denzel Dumfries - 7/10

Always probed spaces down the right channel.

Martin de Roon - 7/10

He gave the ball away in the third minute and Hassan Al-Haydos quickly intercepted it before making a run. His shot, though, was saved by Noppert.

Frenkie de Jong - 7.5/10

He doubled the Netherlands' advantage by firing home a rebound off Memphis Depay's initial effort.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC FRENKIE DE JONG'S FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL FRENKIE DE JONG'S FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL 🇳🇱 https://t.co/FLNQtGp5JL

Daley Blind - 7.5/10

Always sought an opening down the left to break into. Made a few offloads to Depay.

Davy Klaassen - 8/10

He bagged the assist for Gakpo's strike and helped create their second goal too.

Cody Gakpo - 8/10

Three goals in three World Cup games now. This boy is on a roll!

Memphis Depay - 7/10

His effort in the 49th minute was saved but De Jong was on hand to convert it.

Substitutes

Steven Berghuis (66' for Klaassen) - 6/10

Thought he'd scored a third goal but it was ruled out.

Wout Weghorst (82' for Gakpo) - 6/10

He made a nice offload to Berghuis in the 92nd minute but the latter blasted it over the bar.

Teun Koopmeiners (83' for De Roon) - 6.5/10

The Atalanta midfielder completed all his passes.

Kenneth Taylor (86' for De Jong) - N/A

Not enough to make an impact.

Qatar Player Ratings

Meshaal Barsham - 6/10

He did well to deny Depay in the 49th minute but De Jong was on hand to turn home the rebound.

Ismail Mohamad - 6/10

Was on the fringes for large portions of the game.

Pedro Miguel - 6/10

He made five clearances in the game but couldn't deal with the Dutch pressure many a times.

Boualem Khoukhi - 6.5/10

Khoukhi robbed the ball off Berghuis in the 79th minute before he could make a shot.

Abdelkarim Hassan - 7/10

Hassan pushed his side forward with excellent long balls and timed his tackles well.

Homam Ahmed - 6.5/10

He broke forward a few times from the left and drew several fouls.

Hassan Al-Haydos - 7/10

He created an excellent chance in the 56th minute by delivering a cross but it flew across the face of the goal as there was nobody to turn it in.

Assim Madibo - 6/10

Madibo lost possession to Klaassen, who then released Depay, but the forward's shot flew wide.

Abdulaziz Hatem - 6.5/10

Hatem burst forward in one inspiring moment and attempted an audacious shot from 25 yards out, but it flew wide off target.

Almoez Ali - 6/10

Qatar's golden boy ended his World Cup without scoring a single goal.

Akram Afif - 7.5/10

He created many chances from open play and set pieces.

Substitutes

Mohammed Muntari (64' for Ali) - 6/10

Couldn't follow up with his strike against Senegal here.

Ali Assadalla (64' for Haydos) - 6/10

Just some neat passes here and there.

Karim Boudiaf (64' for Madibo) - 5/10

Nothing much to see from him.

Ahmed Alaaedin (85' for Hatem) - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.

