The Netherlands U-21 vs Germany U-21 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA European U-21 Championship

The Netherlands U-21 and Germany U-21 lock horns in the semi-final of the U-21 European championship at the MOL Aréna Sóstó in Hungary for a place in Sunday's final.
The Germans saw off Denmark on penalties in the last round and, having finished as runners-up in the 2019 edition, they have unfinished business in the competition.
Erwin van de Looi's Oranje squad, meanwhile, beat heavyweights France in the quarter-finals, with Myron Boadu netting a second-half brace to cancel out Dayot Upmecano's early opener.
This is their first semi-final appearance since 2013, their last appearance in the competition before the current edition. They are aiming to reach the finals after 14 years, when they were crowned champions.
The Netherlands U-21 vs Germany U-21 Head-To-Head
There have been six previous clashes between the sides, with Germany narrowly edging their Dutch counterparts with three wins to two.
However, when the sides met in the group stages of this competition, they played out a 1-1 stalemate.
The Netherlands U-21 Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W
Germany U-21 Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-D-D
The Netherlands U-21 vs Germany U-21 Team News
The Netherlands U-21
Van de Looi would have been satisfied with his side's performance against France and is likely to play the same lineup against Germany. Although, Mitchell Bakker has a chance of coming into the starting XI.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Germany U-21
Mergim Berisha missed a crucial chance against Denmark and could pay the price for that. Jonathan Burkardt may replace Berisha and Vitaly Janelt could also come into the starting XI.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
The Netherlands U-21 vs Germany U-21 Predicted XI
The Netherlands U-21 (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Jordan Teze, Perr Schuurs, Sven Botman, Tyrell Malacia; Abdou Harroui, Dany De Wit, Ferdi Kadioglu; Calvin Stengs, Myrin Boadu, Justin Kluivert.
Germany U-21 (4-2-3-1): Finn Dahmen; Josha Vagnoman, Amos Pieper, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum; Niklas Dorsch, Arne Maier; Ridle Baku, Florian Wirtz, Mergim Berisha; Lukas Nmecha.
The Netherlands U-21 vs Germany U-21 Prediction
It's a tough call to make as both sides can be formidable on their day.
However, the Netherlands are enjoying an impressive campaign and, having beaten France already, will be confident of pulling off another big victory.
We're betting on the Oranje to win and reach the final.
Prediction: The Netherlands U-21 2-1 Germany U-21
