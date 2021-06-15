The Netherlands vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The Netherlands are set to play Austria at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2020.

The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine yesterday. Second-half goals from Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst and PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries ensured victory for Frank de Boer's side.

West Ham United forward Andriy Yarmolenko and Gent striker Roman Yaremchuk scored the consolation goals for Ukraine.

Austria, on the other hand, beat Igor Angelovski's North Macedonia 3-1 on Sunday. Goals from Borussia Monchengladbach right-back Stefan Lainer, Augsburg attacker Michael Gregoritsch and Shanghai Port forward Marko Arnautovic sealed the deal for Franco Foda's Austria. Genoa's veteran striker Goran Pandev scored the consolation goal for North Macedonia.

The Netherlands vs Austria Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the Netherlands hold a slight advantage. They have won eight games, lost six and drawn four.

The two countries last faced each other in 2016, with the Netherlands beating Austria 2-0. Goals from striker Vincent Janssen and midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum secured the win for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W

Austria form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W

The Netherlands vs Austria Team News

The Netherlands

The Netherlands were without Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt against Ukraine, and doubts remain over his availability. Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk is still recovering from a serious injury and was not selected as part of the squad, while Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek both withdrew from the squad due to injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matthijs de Ligt

Suspended: None

Austria

Meanwhile, Austria produced a good performance against North Macedonia. Bayern Munich utility man David Alaba continues to be a key performer, while the likes of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer, Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager are all talented young players who will be keen to show their mettle.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands vs Austria Predicted XI

The Netherlands Predicted XI (3-5-2): Maarten Stekelenburg, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Austria Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Daniel Bachmann, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Martin Hinteregger, Xaver Schlager, Stefan Lainer, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Andreas Ulmer, Sasa Kalajdzic, Marko Arnautovic

David Alaba led Austria to their first win at a major tournament since 1990 #AUT pic.twitter.com/CWR8ikETvr — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 13, 2021

The Netherlands vs Austria Prediction

The Netherlands looked good against Ukraine despite conceding two surprising goals. Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Lyon forward Memphis Depay were dominant players for the Dutch, while Ajax's Daley Blind continues to be one of the most underrated footballers in the world.

Austria, on the other hand, will rely on David Alaba's performances. RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer enjoyed a good game against North Macedonia amid rumours that big clubs are circling the 27-year old.

A close game is on the cards, but the Netherlands should win here.

Prediction: The Netherlands 2-1 Austria

