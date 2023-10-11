The Netherlands vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th October 2023

The Netherlands are set to play France at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Friday in the qualification round of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Republic of Ireland in their most recent game. Goals from Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo and Hoffenheim striker Wout Weghorst secured the win for the Netherlands. Norwich City striker Adam Idah scored the goal for the Republic of Ireland.

France, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Germany in their most recent game. Bayern Munich attackers Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller scored the goals for Germany. Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann scored the goal for France.

The Netherlands vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 29 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, France have won 15 games, lost 11 and drawn three.

French striker Olivier Giroud has managed seven goal contributions in six league starts for AC Milan this season.

French attacker Antoine Griezmann has scored four goals in eight league starts for Atletico Madrid this season.

Dutch forward Donyell Malen has managed three goals in six league starts for Borussia Dortmund this season.

Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons has managed seven goal contributions in seven league starts for RB Leipzig this season.

The Netherlands vs France Prediction

The Netherlands were solid under the management of Louis van Gaal, and now Ronald Koeman is back for his second spell as the boss of the Oranje. While Koeman is hardly an inspired appointment, he certainly has a talented squad to work with.

Koeman has named a squad mixed with experience and youth. Girona defender Daley Blind is the most experienced player with 103 caps for the national side, while the likes of Manchester City's Nathan Ake, Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij and Ajax attacker Steven Bergwijn have been included.

But there are some fresh faces too. Tottenham Hotspur center-back Micky van de Ven is named after a strong start to the season, while Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong and Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen could also earn their debut caps this time around.

France, on the other hand, have, as usual, named a very strong squad. Regulars like Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe feature.

There could be potential debuts for RB Leipzig center-back Castello Lukeba and Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto.

France should edge past the Netherlands.

Prediction: The Netherlands 0-1 France

The Netherlands vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- France to win

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: France to keep a clean sheet- yes