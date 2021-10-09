The Netherlands vs Gibraltar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Netherlands are set to play Gibraltar at De Kuip on Monday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Dainis Kazakevics' Latvia yesterday. A first-half goal from Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen sealed the deal for Louis van Gaal's side.

Gibraltar, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Miodrag Radulovic's Montenegro yesterday. A brace from Astana striker Fatos Beciraj and a goal from Lazio right-back Adam Marusic secured the win for Montenegro.

The Netherlands v Gibraltar Head-to-Head

The two countries have faced each other once before, with the Netherlands beating Gibraltar 7-0 earlier this year.

Goals from winger Steven Berghuis, striker Luuk de Jong, forward Donyell Malen and midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum and Donny van de Beek and a brace from superstar attacker Memphis Depay ensured victory for their country.

The Netherlands form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Gibraltar form guide: L-L-L-L-D

The Netherlands vs Gibraltar Team News

The Netherlands

The Netherlands have a talented squad. Inter Milan's defensive duo Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij, the Barcelona trio of Frenkie de Jong, Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay and Eredivisie stars like Steven Berghuis, Daley Blind, Guus Til and Ryan Gravenberch have all been included.

There could be a potential debut for Freiburg shot-stopper Mark Flekken. Club Brugge winger Noa Lang earned his debut cap against Latvia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Gibraltar

Meanwhile, Gibraltar boss Julio Cesar Ribas has included Lincoln Red Imps' experienced defender Roy Chipolina, Europa left-back Jayce Olivero, St Joseph's midfielder Alain Pons and Bruno's Magpies striker Jamie Coombes in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands vs Gibraltar Predicted XI

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mark Flekken, Jurrien Timber, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Tyrell Malacia, Ryan Gravenberch, Marten de Roon, Guus Til, Noa Lang, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

Gibraltar Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jamie Robba, Scott Wiseman, Louie Annesley, Roy Chipolina, Jayce Olivero, Joseph Chipolina, Liam Walker, Kian Ronan, Mohamed Badr Hassan, Julian Valarino, Jamie Coombes

The Netherlands vs Gibraltar Prediction

After a tumultuous spell under Frank de Boer which culminated with a disappointing Euro 2020, the Netherlands look stabilised under the management of Louis van Gaal. Van Gaal is a wily operator, and his impact has been immediate.

Gibraltar, on the other hand, are the clear underdogs against the Netherlands. Not much will be expected from them in terms of result, but a spirited performance could cause their opponents problem. Bigger upsets have occurred in football.

The Netherlands will be the favourites to win the game.

Prediction: The Netherlands 3-0 Gibraltar

Edited by Abhinav Anand