La Liga 2018/19: Real Madrid's New Style of Play

Samyak Tripathi FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2.86K // 05 Sep 2018, 15:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Julen Lopetegui shouts instructions from the sideline

After winning the the UEFA Champions League for third time in a row in 2017-18, Real Madrid looked like a team set to rule Europe for many more years to come. But they received their first setback of the campaign when Zinedine Zidane, the man behind their recent success, decided to step down, citing that a change was required for them to continue their dominance. As a result, Florentino Perez laid his trust in Julen Lopetegui and appointed him as their new manager.

Madridistas were still getting over Zidane's exit when Cristiano Ronaldo, their all time top scorer, decided to follow suit and switch to Juventus. Given his strained relationship with Perez and his ongoing tax issues in Spain, it was no surprise that the move went through, as there was little to stay at Madrid for in the end.

Because of this, Lopetegui not only has to try and replicate Zidane's successful tenure as a manager, but has to do this without the team's talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lopetegui's first game in charge came against arch rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup which ended in a dreadful 4-2 loss. The loss created a havoc amongst the fans, but the majority still had faith in their new manager, putting it down to the fact he was in a transition phase.

Real started their La Liga campaign against Getafe at home, winning 2-0, a comfortable scoreline for the team still settling into Lopetegui's philosophy and style of football. Real then went on to defeat Girona and Leganes 4-1 on Matchday 2 and 3 respectively. Real scored an astonishing 10 goals in 3 games and this free scoring was down to change in the system.

This new system has seen Benzema's rejuvenation, as he's scored four goals in three games with Bale starting to take up the role of a protagonist in this side, scoring three and assisting once.

Lopetegui has opted for a typical 4-2-3-1, which can be converted to 4-3-3, with the advancement of the game with Kroos and Casemiro as his preferred two in the pivot position. Lopetegui likes playing a possession based game and to build from the back, which has contributed to them having an average possession of 74% over the last three games.

Real smashed their passing records of this decade after completing 870 passes against Leganes. This system set up by Lopetegui has been effective, as it's seen them breaking resolute defensive teams who like to sit back and absorb pressure. And unlike previous seasons, they don't solely depend on crosses from either flanks hoping for Ronaldo to convert them against such sides.

This Madrid side now prefers cutting through balls and capitalise on spaces in the centre with the likes of Isco, Modric, Kroos and Asensio for Bale and Benzema to pounce on them. Addressing the advancements of Carvajal and Marcelo up the field who like to make overlapping runs on the flanks, we've seen Casemiro moving between the centre backs, Ramos and Varane/Nacho, giving them defensive stability and allowing Ramos to help build from the back. This side now does not solely depend on individual brilliance but plays as a unit with everyone contributing in the build up to the goal.

It is still to early to predict or judge where this side will finish this season but one thing is for sure, Real Madrid will be playing some impressive football over the course of this season under Lopetegui, which will be scintillating as well as interesting to look out for.