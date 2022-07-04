The New Saints vs Linfield prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualification 2022

The New Saints will play host to Linfield at Park Hall in Oswestry in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round on Tuesday.

The New Saints qualified for Europe’s premier club competition by virtue of their ultimate victory in the Cymru Premier last season. The Saints were one of the seeded teams in the first qualifying round. In the 2010-11 UEFA Champions League season, the Welsh club reached the third qualifying round, their best finish so far in the competition.

After winning back-to-back domestic titles (2020-21, 2021-22), the New Saints will look to achieve unprecedented success in Europe by aiming to reach the group stage of the competition.

Linfield are the most successful club in the Irish League Championship, with a total of 56 titles, including four back-to-back Premiership titles since 2018-19. However, their quest for European recognition has always come up against a brick wall.

They are yet to progress beyond the second qualifying round. The Blues will host the second leg of their two-legged tie, which, in principle, offers the opportunity to right the wrongs from the first leg. However, the New Saints have shown formidable strength at home and away.

Both teams are ambitious and aiming to produce better results in the competition than they have done in the past. The difference could be made right in the first fixture.

The New Saints vs Linfield Head-to-Head

The two sides are yet to meet as there are no records of their previous clashes.

The New Saints form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Linfield form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-D

The New Saints vs Linfield Team News

The New Saints

The New Saints have recruited three players already in the offseason. Goalkeeper Daniel Atherton joined from Warrington Town while centre-back Josh Pask was signed from Coventry City. Right winger Joshua Daniels joined from Shrewsbury Town. It remains unclear how these arrivals will affect coach Anthony Limbrick’s plan for the upcoming match. Having scored 10 goals in the past four games, the Saints could make a statement in the qualifiers if they maintain that vitality.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Linfield

Linfield have added five new players to their squad, with two coming on loan. The centre-forward position, which proved a difficulty last season, has received reinforcements from three new players, namely Chris McKee, Robbie McDaid and Eetu Vertainen. Right-back Danny Finlayson joined from St. Mirren FC on loan while midfielder Joel Cooper was signed from Oxford United.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

The New Saints vs Linfield Predicted Xls

The New Saints (4-5-1): Connor Roberts (GK), Josh Pask, Chris Marriott, Danny Davies, Jon Routledge, Ben Clark, Daniel Redmond, Ryan Brobbel, Jordan Williams, Joshua Daniels, Adrian Cieslewicz

Linfield (4-4-2): Chris Johns (GK), Jimmy Callacher, Sam Roscoe, Michael Newberry, Matthew Clarke, Chris Shields, Kirk Millar, Joel Cooper, Ethan Devine, Stephen Fallon, Conor Pepper

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

The New Saints vs Linfield Prediction

Both teams are domestic champions in their capacity. They have the potential to do away with each other. However, each side will capitalize on home advantage. Winning convincingly at home will be crucial as it will cushion any flaws from the return leg.

The New Saints are expected to prevail at home over the visitors, but the return leg will likely determine the ultimate winner.

Prediction: The New Saints 2-0 Linfield

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far