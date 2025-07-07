The New Saints vs Shkendija Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2025

The UEFA Champions League qualification race gets underway as The New Saints and Shkendija lock horns in the first round on Tuesday. Both sides will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage and we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Park Hall Stadium.

The New Saints enjoyed another remarkable campaign in the Welsh top flight as they clinched a record-extending 17th league title after picking up 78 points from their 32 games.

Craig Harrison’s men also won the League Cup crown and stormed to their seventh Welsh Cup title, winning each of the four games, including a 2-1 comeback victory over Connah's Quay Nomads in the final on May 4.

TNS head into the Champions League qualifiers fresh off the back of an unconvincing run of friendly fixtures, as they failed to win their three matches (2D, 1L) while conceding four goals and scoring three.

Meanwhile, Shkendija narrowly clinched the North Macedonia MFL crown last term as they finished three points above runners-up Sileks Kratovo.

Head coach Jeton Bekiri will be delighted with his side's performance as they secured the league title for the first time since the 2020-2021 campaign, breaking their four-year hoodoo.

Shkendija head into Tuesday’s crunch tie off the back of four friendly matches, picking up two wins and one draw while losing 4-0 against Slovenian side Koper on June 21.

The New Saints vs Shkendija Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between The New Saints and Shkendija, with both sides claiming one win each from their previous two encounters.

The New Saints have won 18 of their last 19 competitive matches, with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Penybont on March 29 being the exception.

Shkendija are unbeaten in their last six competitve away matches, picking up three wins and three draws since March’s 3-0 loss against Struga.

The New Saints boast a 100% home record this year, winning each of their last 10 home matches — a run stretching back to a 2-0 loss against Panathinaikos in December 2024.

The New Saints vs Shkendija Prediction

The New Saints and Shkendija will be looking to claim an early advantage in this tie and we expect both sides to take the game to each other at the Park Hall Stadium. However, home advantage gives the Welsh powerhouse an extra edge and we fancy them to come out on top.

Prediction: The New Saints 3-1 Shkendija

The New Saints vs Shkendija Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - The New Saints to win

Tip 2: First to score - The New Saints (The visitors have conceded the opening goal in four of their last five games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of The New Saints' last seven matches)

