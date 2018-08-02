Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The new Season 2018-19 awaits

Dan R
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
147   //    02 Aug 2018, 17:41 IST

Summer of Twenty Eighteen

Whilst we gather ourselves back from the aftereffects of the Mega Event held at Russia, it is time for another fantastic football season that awaits us.

Boy, what a ride that was - The Modric's and the Rakitic's making us realize that resilience and hard work can get you anywhere you want to. Having all that said and done, it was the Allez Les Blues that showed us how it's done with style, suave and some Kante.

Looking ahead, in Europe's top flight, it is the Premier League that shall inaugurate proceedings for an exciting 2018-19 season on 11th August 2018 followed by La Liga, Serie-A to kick-off the week after.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Real Madrid player, Leo Messi is back in the Barca camp, Zlatan Ibrahimovic just happened to score his first hattrick in MLS, well this one should be read more like - Hey MLS Hattrick, Welcome to Zlatan! All these stories currently surround us but wait a minute the transfer window has just resumed activity and we're in for some big transfer news before the season commences. Hope there's no Philippe Coutinho like-situation looming this time around, in the summer transfer window.

It's just a matter of time when Club football will take us by storm and embark on a year-long journey. So, get those club Jerseys out, recite those fan chants, club anthems and Oops, no 'Wenger Out' posters this time, please. However, are we gonna see a sublime Mo Salah yet again or will we be swept away by the Harry Kane? I'm not sure whom to put my Mane on. Never mind, I shall count on some Gold & Silva from my treasury.

Rejoice, Revive, Restart, Replenish, for a new football season 2018-2019 beckons and we cannot wait for this season to get started.


