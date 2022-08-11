"The noise coming out now suggests he will" - Michael Owen makes bold prediction on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future

Michael Owen believes Manchester United will not allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford unless they find a suitable replacement.

The 37-year-old is reportedly desperate to leave the Red Devils this summer in search of Champions League football. But with Anthony Martial injured and Edinson Cavani released, Ronaldo's departure would leave Erik ten Hag incredibly light up front.

Speaking to DAZN, Owen admitted that he thought the Portuguese superstar would be certain to leave the club this summer, but now feels they need a replacement first. The former England striker stated (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

"I didn't [think Ronaldo will stay] a week ago, but the noise coming out now suggest he will. If he goes, they are very light in attacking areas and the number of goals he scored last season, how do you replace that?

"Martial's come back, Rashford needs to do something as he can't have another season like last season and Cavani has left. It's not very exciting. Especially if Ronaldo leaves as well and they don't get anyone in. So I think he will stay unless they have somebody big to replace him."

Erik ten Hag explains why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Manchester United's Premier League opener

The Tag Hag era got off to the worst possible when his side were beaten 2-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion. United looked toothless in attack as new signing Christian Eriksen was forced to play an unfamiliar false nine role.

The Dutchman could have used the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, but opted to start Ronaldo on the bench given that he had only played 45 minutes in pre-season.

Following the defeat, Ten Hag explained his decision, as he stated (per The Mirror):

"If he was available, the striker [Martial], I would have played him. Cristiano Ronaldo is now 10 days in team training, too short for 90 minutes. That is the reason we didn't start him."

Ronaldo came on ten minutes into the second period when it became clear that the starting plan was not working. Ten Hag admitted that his team looked more dangerous when Eriksen was in a more recognized central-midfield role, as he added:

"It is clear to see [that in] the second half we were better in midfield with Eriksen down and Ronaldo up. We created and Rashford had two good chances, it is a shame we did not score."

