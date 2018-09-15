Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The numbers behind Marcus Rashford.

UJJWAL SINGH
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
284   //    15 Sep 2018, 00:12 IST

R
Marcus Rashford

Ever since Marcus Rashford joined the Manchester United academy at the mere age of seven, Rashford was seen as a prodigious striker and was longing to make his first-team debut. He was highly regarded as one of the fastest and the most skilful youngster in the academy ranks and people would say that he would make it through the first team football at a very young age and would surpass many records. He is someone who grew up watching Brazillian Ronaldo and admired his style of play. Rashford always wanted to emulate Ronaldo's carefree game style and watched a lot of his games during his childhood days.

There is an old saying - ' Good things come to those who persevere and are patient for their opportunities'. When the opportunity really arrived, Rashford broke into international arena grabbed it with both hands. He was given a debut by Louis Van Gaal and he scored twice in both his first team debut in the UEFA Europa League and in his first Premier League match in February 2016 against Arsenal. He also scored in his first Manchester Derby Match, his first League cup match and his first UEFA Champions League match. The goals didn't just stop there, he was promoted to England first team and was called up for International duty in May 2016 and scored on his England debut, becoming the youngest English player to score in his first senior international match.


Manchester United v Watford - Premier League
Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

He is fast, can dribble past defenders and is a courageous shooter from the long range too. His abilities didn't get unnoticed and he was used as a starter or an impact substitute on a regular basis by Mourinho too. His performances at such a tender age have impressed a lot of pundits and he gets commended every now and then for his spectacular performances at the highest levels. This impressed the club hierarchy so much that he was handed the number '10' jersey previously donned by club and England legend 'Rooney'.

Although he wasn't used as much as he should've been in the England international team and was regularly subbed for Sterling, Rashford kept working hard and made use of whatever opportunities were coming his way.H e has impressed so much at the age of 20 that football pundits are circling around Rashford with their rants to leave Manchester United for more first-team football elsewhere. They believe that Mourinho is not giving Rashford ample opportunities to grow as a footballer and Rashford should rather look for first-team football elsewhere.

Manchester United are going through turbulent times where fans are constantly looking out for someone to blame for their club's poor performances. Mourinho and Ed Woodward are constantly at the receiving end of the fan's backlash every now and then. Pogba's rift with the manager makes headlines every day. It was as if these problems weren't enough that pundits came calling for Rashford to leave the club too. This didn't go down well with Mourinho.


Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

In one of his recent interviews, Mourinho took out a sheet to defend the ongoing speculations about his ill-treatment of Rashford and poured out some remarkable numbers -

"On the season 16-17 Marcus Rashford played 32 Premier League matches, 11 Europa League matches, including the final, three FA Cup matches, six League Cup matches including the final and the Community Shield. He had 53 appearances but if you want to take to the minutes of play, he played 3,068 and if you want to divide that by 90 minutes of the matches, he played 34.2 matches of 90 minutes.
In 17-18, he played 35 Premier League matches, eight in Champions League, five in FA Cup including the final, three League Cup matches and the European Super Cup final. He played a total of 52 matches with 2,676 minutes, if you divide that by 90, it gives 29.7 matches, so with me, in two seasons, he had 105 appearances, 5,744 minutes, 63.7 matches of 90 minutes, including five finals, so the people that is speaking about these minutes, I think they are a bit confused.”

These are spectacular numbers for someone who is just 20 years old and is fighting for first-team football against the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial. This is indeed a remarkable achievement for someone of his age and the kid should be commended for showing the calibre to fight for first-team football against the best forwards in the world at one of the best clubs in the world.


Manchester United v Watford - Premier League
Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Although he is currently suspended and will start his three-match suspension when Manchester United face Watford on Saturday, his two goals in two matches for England on international duty show that he has the strength needed to overcome tiny roadblocks that come in his way too. For someone to put on the England shirt and score two goals in two matches even after coming from the back of a three-match suspension in the Premier League shows his mental strength.

It can't be answered indefinite words whether Rashford will get regular first-team football under Jose Mourinho but one thing is for sure, his hard work and perseverance will definitely take him a long way and he is going to become someone big in the football world.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Marcus Rashford Jose Mourinho
UJJWAL SINGH
CONTRIBUTOR
Jamie Carragher reveals why Marcus Rashford has to leave...
RELATED STORY
Marcus Rashford takes up the iconic No. 10 jersey For...
RELATED STORY
5 mind blowing facts about Marcus Rashford
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Marcus Rashford's headbutt against Burnley
RELATED STORY
Premier League 18/19: Should Romelu Lukaku and Marcus...
RELATED STORY
Stats the way Jose - Mourinho defends Rashford record
RELATED STORY
Where Does the FA Stand on Violent Conduct? Why Phil...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: Rashford has played 105 matches, he is not...
RELATED STORY
Rashford developing quicker than Ronaldo did – Southgate
RELATED STORY
Rashford will never be a striker at Manchester United –...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Today TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Today AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Today CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Today HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Today MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Today NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Today WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
Tomorrow WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Tomorrow EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us