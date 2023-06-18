The Philippines vs Chinese Taipei Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th June 2023

The Philippines host Chinese Taipei at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Monday in an international friendly.

The Street Dogs are coming into the match off the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Nepal on Thursday in another friendly game. Jarvey Gayoso scored the only goal of the game in the 49th minute to sink the Gorkhalis.

The victory ended the side's four-game losing run in all competitions and will look to build on it here.

The Philippines also have the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers coming up in November. Going into the campaign with a couple of wins under their belt could give them a head-start in the qualifiers too.

Chinese Taipei were also in action earlier this week, drawing 2-2 with Thailand in a thrilling friendly game.

An own goal from Kritsada Kaman in the 48th minute put the hosts 1-0 up. The War Elephants responded with goals from Teerasil Dangda and another own goal from Wang Ruei to complete the turnaround.

In the 87th minute, just three minutes after Thailand went ahead, Chen Ting-Yang scored for Chinese Taipei to salvage a draw.

The Philippines vs Chinese Taipei Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The Philippines and Chinese Taipei have clashed seven times in history, with both teams winning twice each.

The Philippines and Chinese Taipei drew their first three encounters. Since then, the teams have beaten each other in alternate games.

The Philippines and Chinese Taipei meet for the first time since December 2017.

Chinese Taipei have played just one game in 2023 and that ended in a 2-2 draw with Thailand.

Chinese Taipei are ranked 156th in the world while the Philippines sit 20 places above them.

The Philippines have lost four of their last five games, winning once, although that victory came in their last outing.

The Philippines have scored only two goals in four games this calendar year (Sebastian Rasmussen vs Indonesia and Jarvey Gayoso vs Nepal).

The Philippines vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

The Philippines will be upbeat after their Nepal victory and have the home advantage too.

Chinese Taipei, though, faced slightly tougher opposition and came away with a draw.

This could be closely contested but we expect the visitors to come away with a victory.

Prediction: The Philippines 1-2 Chinese Taipei

The Philippines vs Chinese Taipei Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Chinese Taipei

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

