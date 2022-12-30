The Philippines vs Indonesia Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd January 2023

The Philippines host Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Monday at the AFF Championship, looking to bow out on a high.

The Street Dogs have already been eliminated from the tournament, collecting only three points from as many games.

Josep Ferré's side beat Cambodia 3-2 in their opening game but recovered to defeat Brunei 5-1 in their next match.

However, their momentum was scuppered after Thailand handed them a 4-0 thrashing, while Cambodia themselves battered Brunei 5-1 the following day to confirm the Philippines' group stage exit.

Indonesia are fighting for their lives here as only a victory would guarantee their place in the semi-finals of the championship, unless Cambodia drop points to Thailand.

The Garuda's Team have seven points from three games and sit in second place, one point ahead of the Angkor Warriors, with a second consecutive last-four appearance in sight.

The Philippines vs Indonesia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 24 previous clashes between the sides, with Indonesia winning 19 times and losing just once - a 4-0 thrashing in the 2014 AFF Championship.

The last two meetings between the sides in the AFF Championship have both ended in draws - 2-2 in November 2016 and 0-0 in November 2018.

Indonesia have scored 10 goals in the tournament so far - the joint most along with Thailand.

With the 1-1 draw to Thailand, Indonesia's five-game winning run came to an end but they remain unbeaten in six now.

The 4-0 defeat by Thailand was the Philippines' third in four games and a sixth of the 2022 calendar year in 11 games.

The Philippines haven't kept a clean sheet in their last six games, while Indonesia have kept just once in their last five.

The Philippines vs Indonesia Prediction

The Philippines have nothing to lose here and would absolutely love the idea of causing an upset before heading back home.

However, their defense isn't the best, having consistently shipped goals in the last few months, which could give Indonesia a chance here.

The Garuda's Team will aim for nothing less than a win and could come flying out of the blocks here. We expect them to seal a late win.

Prediciton: The Philippines 2-3 Indonesia

The Philippines vs Indonesia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Indonesia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

