The Philippines vs Malaysia prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

The Philippines and Malaysia will lock horns at the National Stadium in Singapore on Wednesday for the opening game of the 2022 Tri-Nations Series.

The tournament has been organised as part of preparations for the third round of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifying games coming up in June. Both the Philippines and Malaysia are out of the race for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, they are still competing for a place in next year's continental showpiece in China.

The Philippines have been drawn in a relatively easy group alongside Palestine, Yemen and Mongolia, while Malaysia face Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Bangladesh.

The Philippines vs Malaysia Head-To-Head

Malaysia boast a dominant record against the Philippines, winning 11 of their 19 previous clashes and losing just twice.

However, their last five clashes have ended in stalemates, including goalless draws in their last four.

This will be their first meeting in exactly five years.

The Philippines Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-D.

Malaysia Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L.

The Philippines vs Malaysia Team News

The Philippines

The Street Dogs have called up 25 players for the Tri-Nations Series, which includes only five players currently playing their trade in Europe.

Birmingham City custodian and among the most experienced players in the side, Neil Etheridge, is among those set to take part in the competition. Thailand-based striker Patrick Reichelt is the top-scorer in the squad with 12 goals.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Asian Football @AsianFootballs Kim Pan-gon announces 25-man squad for the 2022 Tri-Nations Series. Kim Pan-gon announces 25-man squad for the 2022 Tri-Nations Series. 🇲🇾 https://t.co/EaX6YzvNOM

Malaysia

The Malay Tigers have called up 30 players for this month's double-header, which also includes three uncapped players.

Petaling Jaya City goalkeeper Kalamullah Al-Hafiz, Kuala Lumpur City midfielder Zhafri Yahya and Johor Darul forward Ramadhan Saifullah are all looking to make their international debuts.

Safai Rasid, the side's joint top-scorer with 15 goals, will probably lead the line for them.

Injured: Nazmi Faiz Mansor.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Syahmi Safari, Darren Lok, Rahadiazli Rahalim.

The Philippines vs Malaysia Predicted XIs

The Philippines (4-3-3): Neil Etheridge; Amani Aguinaldo, Justin Baas, Carli de Murga, Daisuke Sato; Kevin Ingreso, Manny Ott, Stephan Schrock; Mark Hartmann, OJ Porteria, Patrick Reichelt.

Malaysia (4-1-4-1): Farizal Marlias; Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saad, La'Vere Corbin-Ong, Khair Jones; Syamer Kutty Abba; Kogileswaran Raj, Nor Azam Azih, Safiq Rahim, Liridon Krasniqi; Safawi Rasid.

The Philippines vs Malaysia Prediction

Both teams have decent squads at their disposal and will be looking to make the most of this tournament to prepare for the Asia Cup qualifiers. However, given their mixed record of late, the two teams might as well cancel each other out.

Prediction: The Philippines 1-1 Malaysia.

