The Philippines vs Yemen prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

The Philippines and Yemen lock horns at the MFF Football Centre in neutral Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Wednesday in Group B of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.
The Azkals made their competitive debut in 2019 but went out in the group stages after losing all three matches - against South Korea, China and Kyrgyzstan.
Thomas Dooley's side have a chance to make their second tournament appearance next year after being drawn in a relatively easy group.
Yemen stunned the world by qualifying for the 2019 Asia Cup in the UAE, making their tournament debut, but like the Philippines, their campaign also ended in the first round after failing to get a single point on the board.
The Qahtanite Arabs now face an uphill battle to reach the 2023 showpiece, having not played a competitive match since June last year, when they lost all four of their games that month.
The Philippines vs Yemen Head-To-Head
There have only been four previous clashes between the sides, with the Philippines and Yemen sharing the spoils with one victory each.
Their last two encounters, however, have ended in draws, with both coming in the 2019 Asia Cup qualifiers.
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
The Philippines Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L
Yemen Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L
The Philippines vs Yemen Team News
The Philippines
Head coach Thomas Dooley has named 24 players for their qualifying triple header against Yemen, Mongolia and Palestine.
Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is the headline inclusion while forward Gerrit Holtmann is back in the mix after missing the last international window and will be hoping to make his senior debut.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD
CONTINUE READING
Yemen
The Qahtanite Arabs have called up 23 players for their qualifying campaign this month, including the uncapped Salem Mutran.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
The Philippines vs Yemen Predicted XI
The Philippines (4-3-3): Neil Etheridge; Amani Aguinaldo, Simone Rota, Jefferson Tabinas, Daisuke Sato; Manny Ott, Mike Ott, Dennis Villanueva; Mark Hartmann, Patrick Reichelt, OJ Porteria.
Yemen (4-3-3): Mohammed Ayash; Mudir Al-Radaei, Mohammed Boqshan, Mufeed Gamal, Ala Addin Mahdi; Omar Al-Dahi, Nasser Al-Gahwashi, Manaf Saeed; Ahmed Al-Sarori, Mohsen Qarawi, Emad Mansoor.
Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse
The Philippines vs Yemen Prediction
The Philippines have a great chance to kick-start their qualifying campaign on a positive note against an out-of-form Yemen, who are also lacking in playing time.
Prediction: The Philippines 2-0 Yemen