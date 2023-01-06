"The player needs to feel powerful and strong" - Nemanja Vidic urges Manchester United to protect under-fire star at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic believes his former club should protect Harry Maguire amid the player's poor form.

Maguire, 29, has been criticized ever since arriving at Old Trafford from Leicester City in 2019 for £80 million.

The deal makes him the world's most expensive defender, and it has been somewhat of a burden ever since.

The Red Devils captain has struggled at United this season, making 12 appearances across competitions and six in the starting lineup.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has opted to use the defensive duo of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

He also started left-back Luke Shaw in recent wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest, with Maguire sitting on the bench.

Vidic has urged United to protect the English defender amid his poor campaign.

He told the Athletic:

"It’s clear that Maguire is not at his best this season. I think you can do a few things and one of them is not to play every match as you try to find form again and get confidence. A coach could play him in easier games, not that there are many in the Premier League, and take him out for harder matches."

Vidic added:

"The player needs to feel powerful and strong on the pitch again, not as it is now where he feels that it’s not happening for him. It’s difficult to play well when you’re under so much pressure because people are waiting for you to make a mistake."

Uncertainty grows over the future of Maguire at United, although he will reportedly not be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

A departure next summer may be in the offing, with Maguire set to hold talks with Ten Hag regarding his situation at the end of the season.

Manchester United's David de Gea on the side's winning momentum

De Gea on the Red Devils' form.

Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea has praised the side for how they made Old Trafford a fortress again and the way Ten Hag's team are playing (via the Guardian):

“That’s how it should be to come here – it should be a tough place for the teams. We are playing really well. We have to keep the momentum as much as we can and prepare every game as a final and recover well. We have to recover really well because we play a lot of games [this month].”

Manchester United are in fine form and have lost just once in 16 fixtures since a 6-3 defeat away at Manchester City on October 2.

The Red Devils beat Bournemouth 3-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday (January 3) to continue their pursuit of a top-four finish.

Some are even making a case for Ten Hag's side being potential title challengers as they sit fourth, trailing league leaders Arsenal by nine points.

Much of United's success comes from their defense, with the side not conceding a goal in their last four outings.

