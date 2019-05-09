Players that can replace Pogba and Herrera from within Manchester United

If there’s one team in the Premier League that know they have to have major reform to their squad this summer it has to be Manchester United. The one area that needs major attention is the midfield where the likes of Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera have uncertain futures at the club.

Most fans want the club to look outside to make the necessary replacements in case the two finally decide to leave. But maybe it would be wise for the club to look at the squad members they already have considering the club's recent failures in the transfer market.

The club has a variety of options that can do an adequate job of replacing the two obviously talented midfielders. Though some of them haven’t shown they can do their job, but that can be blamed on them not getting consistent playing time at the club. Others are young, but have shown tremendous potential and should be knocking on the first team door as early as next season.

If Ole and the board don’t want to spend tons of money in new midfielders then they have to look closer home at this lot who can definitely do the job.

Fred

Fred was brought in to United with a promise of great potential and one that was meant to be a mainstay in the United midfield for a number of years. But that plan hasn’t gone as expected. He hasn’t gotten a consistent run of games to showcase that he can knuckle down a spot.

In some of the games that the Brazilian has played, he has been able to show some of his obvious talents, but not consistent enough. He can be forgiven given that this is his first season at the club, but he needs to hit the ground running and give his best performances consistently.

