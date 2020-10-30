The possible Manchester United XI to face Arsenal

In the 4 matches across all competitions since after the international break Manchester United have won 3, drawn 1, scored 11, let in 2 own goals only and kept two clean sheets. No one can see any glimpse of the team that got hammered 1-6 at home to Spurs just before the international break.

There are a number of factors that have contributed to the upturn in form for Manchester United since club football returned. The availability of new signings such as Cavani and Telles, return of Axel Tuanzebe, revival in the forms of Harry Maguire, Lindelof and Pogba, and most importantly Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford regaining their post lockdown match sharpness.

All these factors combined with Ole's tactical flexibility in team selection and formation has overseen this change in Manchester United's results.

Manchester United's opposition since the break have been nopushovers; they have been quality teams with their own unique strengths and threats. They have beaten a feisty Newcastle away, outplayed French champions PSG in their own backyard and destroyed an exciting RB Leipzig team at home. They also played out a tactical draw against Chelsea.

With almost a full strength squad available and stellar performances from almost everyone in the team, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a selection headache for the Sunday showdown against Arsenal.

Possible Manchester United XI:

Goalkeeper

Manchester United v RB Leipzig: Group H - UEFA Champions League

The goalkeeping position at present is probably the most straightforward decision that Ole has to make. Dean Henderson's recall from loan was supposed to increase the competition and make Ole's job tougher when it came to selecting the player to take the gloves for Manchester United.

Though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer publicly backed De Gea to continue as no.1, there was a very real chance that Dean Henderson could replace him if his bad form continued. It is therefore no surprise that with a real threat to his starting place; David De Gea is showing everyone why he was Manchester United's player of the season 4 times with vintage performances and match-winning saves in recent games.

He looks more like his old assured self and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping he can continue it on Sunday against a lethal Arsenal strike force.

