"The potential for this kid, it is scary" - Roy Keane delivers verdict on £101m-rated youngster who could replace Pobga at Manchester United

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane feels the club's transfer target Jude Bellingham is a “strong and powerful player" with “scary” potential.

Bellingham has put in some stellar displays for Borussia Dortmund this season, and was one of the best players on the pitch when England smashed San Marino 10-0.

The midfielder has been linked with moves to several top sides including Manchester United. The Red Devils are likely to lose Paul Pogba on a free transfer, and could replace the Frenchman with Bellingham.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Roy Keane's "scary" Jude Bellingham verdict highlights Man Utd error amid stern criticism Roy Keane's "scary" Jude Bellingham verdict highlights Man Utd error amid stern criticismmirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/lUKQHEYxxg

Keane, who has criticized Pogba on more than one occasion, explained Bellingham has proven he is a strong and powerful player with a high ceiling.

"He is playing week in and week out for a top club and the potential for this kid, it is scary. I saw him recently in a Champions League game for Dortmund and he was producing passes that I didn't think he had in his locker quite yet.

"We are not seeing him week in week out, only the Champions League games but the potential for this boy...

"He is a good size and he looks like a footballer, a strong and powerful boy. Gareth (Southgate, England manager) must be rubbing his hands," Keane said (via Manchester Evening News).

Bellingham a would be a top replacement for Pogba at Manchester United

Paul Pogba’s contract with Manchester United will come to an end in the summer of 2022, and it’s unlikely he will extend his stay.

The Frenchman wants a massive pay hike, which he does not warrant considering his inconsistent displays since signing for the club in 2016.

Although Pogba has put in some stellar performances, he has not done it on a regular basis, which isn't good enough for a top side like Manchester United. The Red Devils are better off investing in a younger player like Jude Bellingham.

Next Wave Football @NextWaveFooty



Eighteen years old. 😳



#Bellingham #RoyKeane 🗣 Roy Keane on Jude Bellingham - “He wears No 22 because he’s a 10, an eight and a four... he’s got everything!” 🤩Eighteen years old. 😳 🗣 Roy Keane on Jude Bellingham - “He wears No 22 because he’s a 10, an eight and a four... he’s got everything!” 🤩Eighteen years old. 😳#Bellingham #RoyKeane https://t.co/0ymmzq2kVr

The teenager is arguably the best young box-to-box midfielder in Europe right now as his bustling displays for Borussia Dortmund have earned him rave reviews.

Although it’s still early days in his career, Bellingham has shown the potential to be a complete midfielder, which is rare in modern-day football.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Bellingham is currently valued at £101million, so Manchester United will have to break their transfer record to sign the midfielder.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava