Top five centre-forwards in the 2021/22 Premier League season

The centre-forward is arguably one of the most important positions on the pitch. He is certainly adored in plenty by the fans as his game revolves in and around the goal. The forward's role has changed over the years, certainly in the Premier League.

Teams have moved on from a traditional number nine striker to a more rounded team player. The days of Alan Shearer, Les Ferdinand and Kevin Phillips playing as a 'fox in the box' type forward have been made obsolete in most teams.

Forwards like Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and even Harry Kane are the types most clubs go for in the current market. Their ability to play a deeper role and bring in other players, notably the wide forwards, makes it a more technical position. Firmino, for example, was renowned for being the first defender in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

This change in roles hasn't necessarily changed the forward's goalscoring numbers. Harry Kane, for example, is commonly one of the highest scorers in the Premier League in most seasons. He does this while providing several assists for his teammates.

When distinguishing who the best attackers are, we now look at other stats and a player's overall contribution to their team. The likes of Teemu Pukki and Emmanuel Dennis have played brilliantly at times during dismal seasons for Norwich City and Watford respectively. Richarlison has almost single-handedly kept Everton in the Premier League this season, while Jamie Vardy, Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio have provided great goal returns in injury-plagued seasons.

However, since we cannot fit all of them, here is our top five list of the best forwards in the Premier League this season

Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League

At the start of the season, it looked like Kai Havertz would look to control things from a more withdrawn position. Romelu Lukaku's acquisition should have allowed the German to play as an attacking midfielder. But for a number of reasons Lukaku's move to Chelsea hasn't worked out, meaning Havertz has become the focal point of Thomas Tuchel's attack.

He is certainly not a 20-goal-a-season forward. What the former Bayer Leverkusen offers is more team orientated. A wonderfully technical player, reminiscent of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool, his ability to bring his teammates into play is a deciding factor in including him in this list. Eight goals and three assists look disappointing but Havertz' overall play justifies his place.

#4 Ivan Toney

The Second Tier @secondtierpod In the 2015-16 season, Barnsley had:



Conor Hourihane

Adam Davies

Alfie Mawson

James Bree

Marc Roberts

Adam Hammill

Ashley Fletcher

Sam Winnall

Ivan Toney



IN LEAGUE ONE 🤯🤯 In the 2015-16 season, Barnsley had:Conor HourihaneAdam DaviesAlfie MawsonJames BreeMarc RobertsAdam HammillAshley FletcherSam WinnallIvan ToneyIN LEAGUE ONE 🤯🤯 https://t.co/aKPgUk3xt6

Much was expected of Ivan Toney after he tore up the Championship the season before in Brentford's promotion. The former League One player delivered, taking to Premier League football with ease. His size, speed and ability alongside The Bee's adventurous play meant Toney finished the season with 12 goals and five assists.

Even during a midseason slump for Thomas Frank's men, the former Newcastle United youngster provided an outlet in attack. He struck up a brilliant partnership with Bryan Mbuemo and once Christian Eriksen joined in January Brentford were back on top form. It wouldn't come as a surprise to see Toney get a call-up to the England squad and perhaps get a big money move in the near future.

#3 Sadio Mane

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

The argument here will, of course, be why Liverpool's number 10 isn't on the list of top left-sided forwards. He would very much be at home on that list, but since Luis Diaz's arrival in January, Sadio Mane has moved to a more central position. Ending the season ahead of Diogo Jota - who began the season well and is unfortunate not to make this list - Mane was Liverpool's top scorer in the second half of the season.

He was a focal point in Liverpool's ultimately failed quadruple attempt. The Senegalese has been full of confidence since guiding his country to the AFCON championship. 16 Premier League goals and his ability to drag defenders away to provide room for the likes of Diaz and Mohamed Salah have been key to Liverpool's success.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United haven’t won a single game without Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Man United haven’t won a single game without Cristiano Ronaldo this season. https://t.co/wwxZJx74Vn

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to the Premier League has divided opinion. Many questioned how the 36-year-old would fare in returning to a more aggressive league. In what has been another difficult season for Manchester United, Ronaldo has excelled.

18 goals in 30 Premier League games left the former Real Madrid man third among the top scorers on the list. United fans will be hoping he stays and can be apart of new manager Erik Ten Hag's revolution at Old Trafford. Perhaps with the addition of new stars this summer, Ronaldo can help Manchester United to new heights next season.

#1 Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley - Premier League

After a summer of speculation and everybody thinking that Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane was to join Manchester City, it could be said that his head was elsewhere. He made a quiet start to the season under Nuno Espirito Santos, but the England captain came alive under Antonio Conte.

17 goals and nine assist were paramount in Spur's finishing in the Champions League position. His partnership with Heung Min-Son has once again been excellent as has his work with January signing Dejan Kulusevski. If Conte stays on then the hope is that Kane will stay at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and lead the club into greater heights next season.

LIVE POLL Q. who is your choice for your centre forward? Harry Kane Cristiano Ronaldo 0 votes so far