"The press persecuted me" - Former Real Madrid star takes shots at Spanish media for making him an easy target

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has reflected on his time at Real Madrid and singled out the media for the role they played during his time in Spain.

The Norwegian signed for Real Madrid from native clubside Strømsgodset, in 2015 at the tender age of 16. He was regarded as the 'next big-thing' in football at the time.

Despite his enormous potential, he wasn't really able to deliver on the expectations that were saddled on his young shoulders at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He made just 11 appearances for Los Blancos' first team despite spending six years at the club. Odegaard was also subject to loan spells at SC Heerenveen, Real Sociedad, Arsenal and Vitesse Arnhem.

Reflecting on his time in the Spanish capital, the 24-year-old spoke on his reasons for signing for Real Madrid in 2015. In his words, as seen in Football-espana, he said:

"They were the Champions League champions with the best players in the world. Back then, I loved Isco, he was so soft on the ball.

He continued:

"The really key thing about Madrid’s offer was that they had a B team where they could play competitive football right away. And the coach of that team? Zinedine Zidane”.

Meanwhile, Arsenal midfielder Odegaard blamed the media playing a role in his unsuccessful spell with Los Blancos. In his words:

“The press persecuted me for not immediately living up to expectations. I was an easy target. If you really know me, you know I smile a lot, but I think from the outside sometimes my face looks more grumpy than I really am. Maybe if I had been Spanish, they would have given me a little more time to grow up.

He continued:

“I was more worried about not making mistakes than really playing my game. My game was always about making a difference and playing the difficult pass. I can understand why it happened now.

"I was still a little kid, but I’ve learned that you have to be ruthless. You don't have to not give a f***. You have to show the real you on the pitch.”

Odegaard has now transformed into one of Europe's finest midfielders as he is currently fulfilling his potential at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard speaks on what it was like to train with first-team stars at Real Madrid

The Norwegian joined the Spanish giants at a tender age of 16 in 2015. Despite his young age, he was privileged to train with some of the best players at Real Madrid.

In his words, during a recent interview as seen in Marca, he said:

"It was surreal. I'm not old enough to drive, so my dad has to take me to train with Isco, Ronaldo, Ramos, Bale and Benzema.

He continued:

"It was like he was dropping me off at school. But they were all very nice, and the ones who spoke English looked after me a lot at the beginning."

