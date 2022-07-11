“The only problem with that player” – Jurgen Klopp highlights why Liverpool did not launch move to sign Bellingham this summer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the Reds could have gone after England star Jude Bellingham had he been on the market. The German coach jovially admitted that the Borussia Dortmund starlet only had one flaw: not being on his club’s transfer list.

Having signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay, Liverpool look all set for yet another fruitful campaign. They were also linked with Dortmund’s midfield ace Bellingham but that did not materialize.

Ahead of his side’s first pre-season fixture against Manchester United on Tuesday (July 12), Klopp faced the media for a casual interview. Explaining why he did not go after Bellingham, the former Borussia Dortmund boss said (via the Telegraph):

“He’s not on the market, so that’s the first problem with that player (Bellingham). Well, the only problem with that player.”

Bellingham, 19, is widely hailed as one of the best central midfielders on the planet right now. Not only is he a smart passer and a keen interceptor, but he also knows how to find the back of the net when needed. So far, he has played 90 games for Dortmund across competitions, recording 10 goals and 18 assists.

Jurgen Klopp is not thinking about reinforcing Liverpool’s midfield

Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League and the Champions League titles last season, winning the remaining two cup competitions. They will surely look to better their performances next season, but Klopp does not think improving the midfield will get them any closer to their objectives.

When asked whether or not he was looking to buy midfielders, he said:

“No (I am not looking to buy). I can say that. You never know. If somebody comes to you and says ‘I want to go’... but nobody came to me yet. If that happens then we have to talk anew. But if the situation stays like it is, then tell me why?”

He went on to add:

“I don’t understand. People told me about this discussion, but the last thing that would have crossed my mind is that we have to do this (sign a midfielder). I know all these things (are said) - that we don’t score enough goals from midfield, this and that - but what do we want? This ‘golden cow’ that is producing absolutely everything, milk as well!”

