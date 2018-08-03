The problems at Manchester United

Mourinho does not look a happy man

Should Manchester United fail to land the prestigious Premier League title this upcoming season, it would be six years since they last lifted the trophy. Unlike when they do win it yearly or every other year, United fans are experiencing what their rivals Liverpool and Arsenal are going through.

What happened in those six years was a mixture of poor management and investment in wrong players such as Di Maria, Falcao, Memphis Depay... the list goes on.

Their inability to strengthen key positions in the squad was put on display when at a point during the post Sir Alex Ferguson era the entire backline was made up of the Scot’s signings, two of which are failed wingers turned fullbacks in the likes of Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young, two others Chris Smalling and Phil Jones were understudies to Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand in the Red Devils last title triumph, and the ever-present David De Gea who arguably is the best keeper alongside Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich.

Louis Van Gaal once called Valencia his best player (that’s Mr philosophy speaking). Jose Mourinho drew inspirations from these and went a step further by awarding Scott McTominay the managers player of the year.

Truth be told Valencia has been a faithful servant to the club but the chances of him putting in a cross are same as Phil Jones staying fit. Scott McTominay is a decent player, a better player if you want to play long balls but dropping Paul Pogba for the Scottish young star in a champions league knockout tie against an underperforming Valencia could only result in a costly defeat.

Valencia went on to sack their coach some few weeks after that game (that’s how bad they were at the time).

These past years have seen the United faithful go into each season feeling very optimistic. But this time things are different. Never has the mood around Old Trafford been this low. This is as a result of so many issues ranging from the managers press conferences during the US tour by AON, the lack of transfer activity, the possibility of selling a 22-year-old prospect in Anthony Martial, Marouane Fellaini signing a new contract and the numerous news outlet linking their World Cup winner Paul Pogba with a move to Barcelona.

Not to talk about the style of play which hasn’t improve from last season as was evident during the games against Liverpool, a bottom of the table MLS side San Jose Earthquakes and in the second half against the reigning European Champions Real Madrid. I guess packing the bus in a meaningless preseason game against Liverpool, a harsh rival isn’t what the fans wanted to be seeing.

Amongst all these factors, the manager's press conferences stand out as a source for little or no anxiety for the upcoming season. The 55-year-old has cut a frustrated figure at every opportunity he gets. Calling out Martial for leaving the tour to go witness the birth of his child, complaining about the referees, moaning about not having players to work with in training and the fact that he has not been adequately backed by the board.

Let’s go back to 2017 summer transfer, Ivan Perisic seemed set on joining United. Mourinho wanted him, a natural winger who could hit the touchline and put in a good cross for the likes of Lukaku, Pogba and Fellaini.

But due to a few thousand pounds the United hierarchy couldn't complete the deal. Now coming back to the current window, it’s obvious the manager wants a left back, a centre-back and a right winger and the names been mentioned are Alex Sandro (Juventus), Toby Alderweireld(Tottenham) or Harry Maguire (Leicester) and Williams (Chelsea).

The club's unwillingness to sanction the signing of these players because of the fee they command and not have any resale value due to their age (except for Maguire who is 25) has the echoes of the Perisic deal from last season and has gotten the manager upset.

Manchester United has young promising talents like Axel Tuanzebe(20) and Fosu-Mensah(20) to sort out their defence, Tahith Chong(18) who could play on the right wing and Luke Shaw who we all know what he’s capable of doing if he stays fit.

Considering that the manager could not trust the likes of Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes in meaningless preseason games, it is safe to say they definitely aren’t in his plans for the upcoming season.

This begs the question, Is the club right not to spend ridiculous amounts on already made, short-term players and look to their academy, or is the manager right in wanting to get in players with more experience whom he can rely on? Only time will tell.